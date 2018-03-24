  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wales boss Giggs tells Bale to stay at Real Madrid and win trophies

The star’s international manager believes that he should stay put amid interest from Man United.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 9:50 AM
38 minutes ago 1,258 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3922008
Giggs and Bale speaking at a press conference at the China Cup today.
Image: Getty Images
Giggs and Bale speaking at a press conference at the China Cup today.
Giggs and Bale speaking at a press conference at the China Cup today.
Image: Getty Images

WALES BOSS RYAN Giggs has told Gareth Bale to forget the approaches of Manchester United and stay instead at Real Madrid.

Giggs is an Old Trafford legend but he has counselled his current charge that remaining at the Bernabeu would be best for his career.

Bale has struggled to win playing time in recent months under Zinedine Zidane, and while that has led to reports of a potential exit in the summer, his international manager does not see that has a major concern.

“It’s Real Madrid — there are only a handful of clubs who have got that aura,” he said.

“Of course you would want to stay there. What’s Gareth won, three Champions League titles? The proof is in that. When you are at clubs like that, you are always going to win things.”

Giggs took the praise one step further for the man who this week became his country’s record scorer by netting three times in a friendly against China, comparing him to Ballon d’Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Gareth has the ability to score every type of goal and there are similarities with Ronaldo,” he explained. “They both started out as wingers and they are now goalscorers.”

That victory over China was the first match of Giggs’ reign and he too is eager to improve. Asked in the areas where there is scope for development he said: “I am not a naturally outgoing person. Everything just comes with that little bit of experience.”

Wales face Uruguay on Monday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Usain Bolt wants Borussia Dortmund return after positive trial

From Chelsea reject to Ireland international: 19-year-old Declan Rice’s remarkable rise

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
IRELAND
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
LEINSTER
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie