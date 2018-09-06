This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Girona accept La Liga's proposal to play Barcelona in America

The game will be La Liga’s first on US soil.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 8:53 PM
35 minutes ago 1,202 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4223411
Image: PA
Image: PA

GIRONA HAVE ACCEPTED a La Liga proposal to face Barcelona in the United States, adamant it represents a “great possibility of and expansion” for their club and city.

La Liga announced in mid-August they had struck a groundbreaking deal with multinational media, sports and entertainment company Relevent that will boost the competition in North America and see a Spanish top-flight match played in the United States for the first time.

Such a move has been met with staunch opposition, particularly from the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), who accused the league of dispensing “with the opinion of the players and engages them in actions that only benefit them”.

AFE’s president David Aganzo, a former Spain U21 international and Real Madrid youth product, then accused LaLiga of trying to use footballers as “a currency”.

Despite a threat of players taking strike action if a USA-based match was confirmed, reports began circulating on Wednesday that the game in question was to be Girona against Barcelona.

And Girona confirmed that, not only have they been approached, but they have gone as far as accepting the proposal to host Barca away from their own stadium.

A statement on the club’s website read: “The club confirms that it has received this proposal from LaLiga and is working in this line together with La Liga and Barca, although there is no official confirmation that the game is will be played in Miami.

“The club has accepted the proposal understanding that it is a great possibility of expansion and growth, not only for Girona, but also for our city and our territory.

“A little over three years ago, the club fought against disappearing entirely and now our goal is to consolidate ourselves in La Liga.

“This action would be another step within the idea of competing in the elite of football after the effort we have all made in recent years and that has led us to La Liga.”

Girona’s home match with Barca has initially been scheduled for 26 January, but that could change should the game be relocated.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Girona accept La Liga's proposal to play Barcelona in America
    Girona accept La Liga's proposal to play Barcelona in America
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    Tottenham to play home EFL Cup tie in League Two stadium 50 miles away
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    NFL
    History will remember Kaepernick like Muhammad Ali, says two-time Super Bowl winner
    History will remember Kaepernick like Muhammad Ali, says two-time Super Bowl winner
    Only sport can break your heart, and your NFL week 1 preview
    One-handed rookie poised to make NFL debut

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie