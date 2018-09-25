This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Man United striker Rossi facing potential drugs ban

The 31-year-old free agent tested positive for dorzolamyde after a clash between his Genoa side and Beneveto last May.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 1:48 PM
51 minutes ago 1,616 Views 1 Comment
Rossi on international duty back in 2014.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Rossi on international duty back in 2014.
Rossi on international duty back in 2014.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED striker Giuseppe Rossi is set to face a hearing with Italy’s anti-doping agency, Nado Italia, next month after failing a drug test.

Rossi, 31, tested positive for dorzolamyde, a drug that can usually be found in anti-glaucoma medication, following the Serie A clash between Genoa and Beneveto on 12 May.

A one-year ban has been suggested for the attacker, who has reportedly denied ever taking eye drops, which is how this drug is usually administered.

The trial is scheduled for 1 October and until then the ex-Italy international striker — who is now a free agent — has not been suspended.

New-Jersey-born Rossi began his career at Old Trafford, where he played 14 times after coming through the youth system, scoring one goal.

From there, he spent time on loan at Newcastle and Parma before eventually securing a permanent move to Villarreal, where he spent six years. Fiorentina swooped for him in 2013 but injuries meant that he struggled to make an impression in Florence, despite scoring an impressive 19 times in 42 matches, and loan moves to Levante and Celta Vigo followed.

After being released by the Viola, he ended up with Genoa, signing as a free agent on 4 December last season. At the end of the campaign, though, he was released.

He has played 30 times for Italy and scored seven goals, winning his last cap prior to World Cup 2014.

Rossi’s professional life has been punctuated regularly by serious injury, which has significantly affected what was once tipped to be a stellar career.

