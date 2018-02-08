  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Glenstal book their Munster Schools semi-final spot in style

They’ll now face Crescent for a place in the final.

By Denis Hurley Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 4:11 PM
7 hours ago 5,762 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3841354
Ronan Quinn (file) was among the tries today.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Glenstal Abbey (Limerick) 26
Bandon GS (Bandon) 7

Denis Hurley reports from the Mardyke

GLENSTAL ABBEY PRODUCED a fine display of attacking rugby to secure their Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final spot at the Mardyke this afternoon.

Leading 14-0 at half-time, the Limerick school extended their advantage on the resumption and though Bandon gave themselves hope as they pulled a try back, a comeback was never likely.

Bandon applied the early pressure and almost created a chance as Soren Minihane and Victor Lovell were unlucky not to link up after a break by out-half Rowan Palmer.

Once Glenstal weathered that storm, they dominated territory for much of the rest of the half, though good Bandon defending was exemplified by a fine Michael Archer tackle on Harry Benner.

With number eight Mark Fleming prominent, Glenstal continued to press and they were rewarded in the 28th minute when winger Ronan Quinn crossed over after they opted for a scrum from a penalty.

Ben Healy’s excellent conversion from the left sideline made it 7-0 and just before half-time the lead was doubled.

After a great interception by second row James Fitzgerald following an attempted chip-through by Palmer, Fleming ran from 22 to 22 and Healy’s excellent cross-kick was brilliantly won in the air by winger Andrew Hogan, who touched down.

Healy added the extras to leave them in a commanding position at half-time and a third try arrived courtesy of centre Harry Benner soon after the restart, Healy making it 21-0.

Bandon replacement Tom Beare did get them off to mark when he went over after winning the break from a Jack Crowley kick, Crowley converting, but Glenstal were never ruffled.

They rounded off he win as Briain Leonard and Healy combined for Quinn to get his second try at the death.

After the game, the draw for the semi-finals was made:

 

Scorers for Glenstal:
Tries: Ronan Quinn (2), Andrew Hogan, Harry Benner
Con: Ben Healy (3)
Scorers for Bandon:
Try: Tom Beare
Con: Jack Crowley

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Aran Egan; Andrew Hogan, Harry Benner, Caolán Dooley, Ronan Quinn; Ben Healy, Andrew Walsh; Harry Boland, George Downing, Patrick Prendergast; David Kelly, James Fitzgerald; Mark Walsh, Mark Fleming, Ronan Leahy.

Replacements: Briain Leonard for Andrew Walsh (37), Niall Queally for Mark Walsh (47), Donagh Hyland for Boland (50), Pádraic Mulligan for Leahy, Ronan Hanly for Dooley (both 56), Mark O’Farrell for Egan (64), Scott MacKeown for Hogan (68).

BANDON GS: Soren Minihane; Bobby Ahern, Victor Lovell, Bruce Matthews, Harry Hall; Rowan Palmer, Jack Crowley; Conor Heaney, Alex O’Connor, Ashley Deane; Nico Bakker, Josh Brady; Michael Archer, Niall Beamish, John Beamish.

Replacements: Seán Madden for Hall (half-time), David Ogden for Heaney, Ciarán Roberts for Palmer, Paul Jackson for Archer (all 41), Tom Beare for Matthews (50), Jack Moore for Ahern (56).

Referee: Shane Kierans (MAR).

