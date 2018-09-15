This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Goalkeeper scores the winner as St Pat's overcome Sligo

Brendan Clarke slotted his penalty past Mitchell Beeney in the second-half to ensure all three points for his side.

By Jessica Farry Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,019 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4238289
Brendan Clarke (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Brendan Clarke (file pic).
Brendan Clarke (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sligo 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

GOALKEEPER BRENDAN CLARKE scored the winner as St. Patrick’s Athletic were 2-1 winners over Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

The Saints took the lead in the first-half through Jake Keegan before Mikey Drennan equalised. Clarke slotted his penalty past Mitchell Beeney in the second half to ensure all three points for his side.

The hosts came into this game just four points off Derry City having just beaten champions Cork City in their previous league outing.The visitors travelled to Sligo safely mid-table, although a European place is still within reach as the season nears its conclusion.

Sligo’s home form has been nothing short of tragic this season, winning only two games at The Showgrounds all season, compared with eight victories away from home. Their record on the road is the third best in the league, while their home record is by far the worst across the Premier Division.

Ger Lyttle’s men are not far off securing safety, but they were dealt a blow when they fell behind after 30 minutes.

Liam Buckley’s side were looking most likely to open the scoring, and they did just that when Lee Desmond’s glorious ball was volleyed past Mitchell Beeney by Keegan to make it 1-0.

The Saints almost doubled their lead when Keegan’s effort from distance trickled just wide of the post.

Knowing that a victory would massively help their cause, Rovers started to up the ante, and they were rewarded for their efforts on 40 minutes.

Regan Donelon’s corner was nodded straight onto the crossbar at the far post by Patrick McClean, with Drennan on hand to tuck it into the back of the net as the Pat’s defence scrambled to keep it out.

The Dubliners went close to restoring their advantage early in the second half, when Dean Clarke’s cross was headed just wide by former Rovers man Achille Campion.

The Saints did take the lead shortly before the hour mark, in somewhat bizarre circumstances. Referee Rob Rogers pointed to the spot when Simon Madden was tripped in the box, and with Campion set to take the penalty, Brendan Clarke darted up the field and grabbed the ball off the Frenchman, much to his dismay.

And the Pats ‘keeper made sure he wasn’t left red-faced, as he slotted past Beeney to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

It could have been 3-1 when Dean Clarke’s long-range effort was spilled by Beeney, but Keegan was just too slow to react before Beeney gathered.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Seamus Sharkey, John Mahon, Patrick McClean, Regan Donelon; David Cawley (Lewis Morrison, 76), Jack Keaney; Kris Twardek (Caolan McAleer, 68), Lee Lynch, Adam Wixted (Raffaele Cretaro, 62); Mikey Drennan.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Brendan Clarke; Simon Madden, Michael Barker, Michael Leahy, Lee Desmond; Dean Clarke; Ryan Brennan, Jamie Lennon, Darragh Markey; Achille Campion, Jake Keegan.

Referee: Rob Rogers

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Farry
@football_ie
sport@thescore.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ireland's Conor Hourihane scores a brilliant last-gasp free kick to get Aston Villa out of jail
    Ireland's Conor Hourihane scores a brilliant last-gasp free kick to get Aston Villa out of jail
    'It was a penalty' - Pochettino bemoans no-call in Liverpool loss
    Xhaka stunner helps Emery's Gunners to third straight win
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    10-man Man United end Watford's 100% record
    10-man Man United end Watford's 100% record
    Sane, Sterling and the Silvas sparkle as City make light work of Fulham
    As it happened: Watford vs Man United, Premier League
    BOXING
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    'I loved drinking': Spike a better fighter and father after winning battle with booze

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie