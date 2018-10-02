This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize

Having scooped the Gold Boy award in 2017, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is favourite to win it back-to-back.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 1:56 PM
34 minutes ago 1,053 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4264238
Nominees: Mbappe and Alexander-Arnold.
Image: Press Association
Nominees: Mbappe and Alexander-Arnold.
Nominees: Mbappe and Alexander-Arnold.
Image: Press Association

KYLIAN MBAPPE COULD become the first player to secure the Golden Boy award twice after he was included on a 40-man shortlist for this year’s prize.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was crowned in 2017 and has since played a starring role for France at the World Cup, scoring in the final against Croatia to help Les Bleus lift the trophy in Russia.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who helped his club reach the Champions League final, is one of four from the Premier League in the running to be crowned the best young player under the age of 21.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Everton’s Tom Davies have been selected too, along with Diogo Dalot, the Portuguese full-back who signed for Manchester United from Porto in June.

Real Madrid new boy Vinicius Junior, Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic and Netherlands winger Justin Kluivert — who moved from Ajax to Roma in the last transfer window — are also in contention.

Established by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the award is voted for by a jury made up of journalists from across Europe.

Previous winners include Mbappe’s compatriots Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, while Lionel Messi won in it in 2005.

Here’s the 2018 shortlist: 

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
  • Kelvin Amian (Toulouse)
  •  Houssem Aouar (Lyon)
  • Musa Barrow (Atalanta)
  • Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)
  • Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg)
  • Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan)
  • Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb)
  • Tom Davies (Everton)
  •  Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)
  •  Moussa Diaby (PSG)
  •  Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)
  •  Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege)
  •  Ritsu Doan (Groningen)
  • Eder Militao (Porto)
  • Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)
  • Evander (Midtjylland)
  •  Phil Foden (Manchester City)
  • Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Amadou Haidara (Red Bull Salzburg)
  • Joao Felix (Benfica); Jota (Benfica)
  • Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP)
  • Dejan Joveljic (Red Star Belgrade)
  • Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)
  • Moise Kean (Juventus)
  • Jules Keita (Dijon)
  • Justin Kluivert (Roma)
  • Alban Lafont (Fiorentina)
  • Manu Garcia (Toulouse)
  • Kylian Mbappé (PSG)
  • Pietro Pellegri (Monaco)
  • Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Marcelo Saracchi (RB Leipzig)
  • Ismaila Sarr (Rennes)
  • Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)
  • Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
  • Moussa Wagué (Barcelona)
  • Timothy Weah (PSG)
  • Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar lauds 'winner' Tuchel and insists best is yet to come
    Neymar lauds 'winner' Tuchel and insists best is yet to come
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho: Some Manchester United players care more than others
    Mourinho: Some Manchester United players care more than others
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    MUNSTER
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'A pretty strong team will be put out': Leinster go into Munster with one eye on Europe
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie