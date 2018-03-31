Lowry and Dunne still in contention for Masters spot as Hossler takes lead in Houston

SHANE LOWRY AND Paul Dunne still have a chance of claiming the final place at Augusta National, as the Irish pair remain in the mix at the Shell Houston Open after day two.

American Beau Hossler took another step towards becoming a household name as he grabbed a one-shot lead on Friday, with only the winner of the event claiming the last spot at the first major championship of the year.

The 23-year-old shot a four-under 68 to gain a one-shot lead at 11 under after the second round, completing the day with five birdies and one bogey.

Dunne succeeded in adding a 68 to his opening 65, reaching 11 under par, while Lowry recorded a second 68 on the bounce featuring five birdies and one bogey.

Rickie Fowler led a group of four players just one shot behind Hossler at 10 under. Fowler birdied four of his first six holes in round two, but played the rest of the course in even par, resulting in a four-under 68.

He has just one top 10 so far this season. Jordan Spieth, also struggling to find his form in 2018, caught fire with five birdies in a six-hole stretch en route to shooting a five-under 67 to get to nine under.

Spieth was joined at nine under by Julian Suri, Kevin Tway and Bronson Burgoon. After struggling with his putter all season, Spieth finally saw some putts drop on Friday.

Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar are also in contention at eight under, while Justin Rose finished the second round at seven under.

Both Pádraig Harrington and Seamus Power enjoyed a successful day on Friday, with both hitting five-under-par 67s to keep their own Masters hopes alive in Houston.

