Tuesday 30 January, 2018
The Rock announces 'the fight boxing deserves' as Canelo and Golovkin confirm salivating sequel

GGG-Canelo II takes place on 5 May.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 6:10 PM
4 hours ago 5,098 Views 3 Comments
WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION Gennady Golovkin will fight Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on 5 May in a 12-round rematch of their engaging and highly controversial draw last September.

Golden Boy Promotions and HBO confirmed the eagerly anticipated re-run on Monday night with a little help from WWE superstar-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who vowed that Golovkin-Canelo II would not end all square this time around.

Following the enthralling original clash back in September, judge Adalaide Byrd handed in a frankly nonsensical 118-110 scorecard in favour of ‘Canelo’, while Dave Moretti scored the bout 115-113 to the still-undefeated Golovkin and Don Trella scored it 114-114, rendering the bout a split-decision draw.

Of the five rounds that both Moretti and Trella awarded to Golovkin, Byrd had given the nod to Alvarez in each, drawing ridicule from the boxing public.

However, Trella scored the seventh in favour of the Mexican star – which in itself was a farcical and indeed brow-raising oversight given Triple G’s domination of the round.

Had Trella scored the round for Golovkin, as he really should have, Byrd’s scorecard would have been redundant, and Golovkin would have emerged with a split-decision victory.

A rematch would likely have been forthcoming in any case, though, and with the IBF, WBC and WBA World middleweight titles on the line as well as the prestigious Ring Magazine belt, each man enters May’s clash adamant that he is the man at 160 pounds.

“This is the fight the world wants. This is the fight boxing deserves,” Golovkin said.

I didn’t agree with some of the judges’ decisions in the first fight. This time there will be no doubt. I am leaving the ring as the middleweight champion of the world.

“I am ready to battle Canelo again and am happy he took this fight again,” the Kazakh boxing icon added.

Boxing: Canelo vs Golovkin Many felt Golovkin edged Canelo in their original battle Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The first fight, which attracted a record crowd for an indoor Las Vegas fight, also left Alvarez with a bitter taste in his mouth: the 27-year-old was harshly criticised for earning a draw in spite of a hugely impressive performance against the consensus middleweight top dog.

“This time, Golovkin won’t have any excuses regarding the judges because I’m coming to knock him out,” Alvarez said.

“I’m delighted to once again participate in one of the most important boxing events in history.

This second fight is for the benefit and pleasure of all fans who desire to see the best fight the best.

Canelo has traditionally fought on the weekend closest to 5 May – or Cinco de Mayo – a Mexican holiday which celebrates the nation’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

Though a relatively minor celebration in Mexico itself, the holiday has become a celebration of Mexican culture in the United States.

The Guadalajara native has seen off Shane Mosley, James Kirkland, Amir Khan and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Cinco de Mayo weekend since 2012.

The venue for Golovkin-Canelo II is yet to be confirmed.

‘She’s a wonderful person, but her scorecards have been in many cases off the wall’

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

