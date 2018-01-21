Trainer Gordon Elliot enjoys very sucessful day of racing at Thurles

A TOI PHIL finished nine and a half lengths clear to claim victory on the 2.50pm Horse & Jockey Hotel Kinloch Brae Chase at Thurles.

The 6-4 shot’s finished ahead of American Tom and Woodland Opera as part of a treble completed by jockey Jack Kennedy.

“In his own grade, he is brilliant and won’t let you down and Jack gave him a great ride again today,” Elliot said afterwards. “It’s been a good day.”

At 3.20pm, Dinaria Des Obeaux sealed a four-timer on the card for trainer Gordon Elliot in the Coolmore National Hunt Sires Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase.

11-10 favourite Dinaria Des Obeaux, also ridden by Kennedy, passed the post with eight lengths to spare over Magic Of Light.

“She was entitled to do that on her Drinmore run and forget about her last run, as she made a few mistakes and was nearly brought down,” explained Elliott.

“She won’t be going to Cheltenham and I don’t think we have to keep her in her own sex – never say never, but we’ll see as we have a couple of nice mares at the moment. She is a nice mare and has her job done now.”

