  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big upset at Leopardstown as Gordon Elliott's horse takes the Ryanair hurdle while Faugheen pulls up

Elliott also scored a one-two in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase on Friday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 29 Dec 2017, 8:09 PM
10 hours ago 2,841 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3773685
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GORDON ELLIOTT’S Mick Jazz scored a shock victory in the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown on Friday, after the Willie Mullins favourite Faugheen pulled up ahead of the second-last jump.

After a strong start, the 2015 Champion hurdle winner slipped to the back of the field coming into the final stages, as Cilaos Emery edged into the lead. Jockey Paul Townend  lead Faugheen out of the race shortly after.

Cilaos Emery and Mick Jazz were the front-runners at the last flight, but with Davy Russell aboard, it was 14/1 Mick Jazz who made a move on the final stretch to produce the shock victory.

Gordon Elliott also had a prosperous outing in the 13.55 Neville Hotels Novice Chase, with Shattered Love and Jury Duty earning him a one-two.

Henry De Bromhead’s Monalee was the even-money favourite ahead of the race, but after suffering a fall on the back straight — which also brought down Rathvinden — Shattered Love had a clear run at the finish.

Jockey Mark Walsh steered the 10/1 shot home to victory, with stablemate Jury Duty coming in to take second place.

Meanwhile, the Willie Mullins-trained Let’s Dance retained the Willis Towers Watson Irish EBF Mares Hurdle.

Ruby Walsh fractured his right tibia while riding the five-year-old at Punchestown in November, and despite a shaky start with Paul Townend on board, she stormed home to victory with eight lengths to spare, according to the Irish Field.

Dicey O’Reilly claimed the victory in the 12.50 Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle, while the Tom Mullins-trained Spider Web captured the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

Mind’s Eye secured the Top Oil Irish EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle for Henry De Bromhead, and Minella Encore concluded the afternoon’s racing with a victory in the Guinness Flat Race.

Leopardstown – Friday’s results

12.20 - 1. Spider Web (13/2 JFav) 2. Bilko (16/1) 3. Lasoscar (9/1)

12.50 - Dicey O’Reilly (18/1) 2. Mortal (9/2) 3. Someday (9/4 2Fav)

13. 20 - 1. Let’s Dance (Evens Fav) 2. Forge Meadow (6/1) 3. Dawn Shadow (16/1)

13.55 - 1. Shattered Love (10/1) 2. Jury Duty (6/1 J2 Fav) 3. Bon Papa (12/1)

14.30 - 1. Mick Jazz (14/1) 2. Cilaos Emery (6/1 2Fav)

15.05 - 1. Mind’s Eye (4/1 Fav), 2. Darkest Flyer (6/1) 3. Snugsborough Hall (12/1)

15.35 - 1. Minella Encore (3/1) 2. The Gunner Murphy (7/4 2Fav)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

The fairytale continues! Ranked outsider books semi-final spot at World Darts Championship

Quiz: How well do you remember the sporting year?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
FOOTBALL
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
Wenger 'not fearful' of Arsenal losing star man in January
Liverpool teenager accuses Uefa of brushing racism 'under the carpet'
HURLING
'One of the greatest players to set foot on the playing field': Tributes pour in as Michael Fennelly retires
'One of the greatest players to set foot on the playing field': Tributes pour in as Michael Fennelly retires
John Meyler names his first starting line-up as Cork senior hurling manager
Debuts for duo from 2017 minor team as Clare senior hurlers get set for season opener
LIVERPOOL
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
'Nope. No, no, no': Guardiola insists that Man City were never in for £75m van Dijk
'My boots were endorsed by the moustachioed Liverpool and Ireland winger... This sales pitch worked'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie