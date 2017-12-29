Big upset at Leopardstown as Gordon Elliott's horse takes the Ryanair hurdle while Faugheen pulls up

GORDON ELLIOTT’S Mick Jazz scored a shock victory in the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown on Friday, after the Willie Mullins favourite Faugheen pulled up ahead of the second-last jump.

After a strong start, the 2015 Champion hurdle winner slipped to the back of the field coming into the final stages, as Cilaos Emery edged into the lead. Jockey Paul Townend lead Faugheen out of the race shortly after.

Cilaos Emery and Mick Jazz were the front-runners at the last flight, but with Davy Russell aboard, it was 14/1 Mick Jazz who made a move on the final stretch to produce the shock victory.

Gordon Elliott also had a prosperous outing in the 13.55 Neville Hotels Novice Chase, with Shattered Love and Jury Duty earning him a one-two.

Henry De Bromhead’s Monalee was the even-money favourite ahead of the race, but after suffering a fall on the back straight — which also brought down Rathvinden — Shattered Love had a clear run at the finish.

Jockey Mark Walsh steered the 10/1 shot home to victory, with stablemate Jury Duty coming in to take second place.

Meanwhile, the Willie Mullins-trained Let’s Dance retained the Willis Towers Watson Irish EBF Mares Hurdle.

Class tells - Let's Dance picks off Forge Meadow to win the G3 Willis Towers Watson Irish EBF Mares Hurdle at @LeopardstownRC for the second year in a row. pic.twitter.com/aPuuT2QGlo — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) December 29, 2017

Ruby Walsh fractured his right tibia while riding the five-year-old at Punchestown in November, and despite a shaky start with Paul Townend on board, she stormed home to victory with eight lengths to spare, according to the Irish Field.

Dicey O’Reilly claimed the victory in the 12.50 Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle, while the Tom Mullins-trained Spider Web captured the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

Mind’s Eye secured the Top Oil Irish EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle for Henry De Bromhead, and Minella Encore concluded the afternoon’s racing with a victory in the Guinness Flat Race.

Leopardstown – Friday’s results

12.20 - 1. Spider Web (13/2 JFav) 2. Bilko (16/1) 3. Lasoscar (9/1)

12.50 - Dicey O’Reilly (18/1) 2. Mortal (9/2) 3. Someday (9/4 2Fav)

13. 20 - 1. Let’s Dance (Evens Fav) 2. Forge Meadow (6/1) 3. Dawn Shadow (16/1)

13.55 - 1. Shattered Love (10/1) 2. Jury Duty (6/1 J2 Fav) 3. Bon Papa (12/1)

14.30 - 1. Mick Jazz (14/1) 2. Cilaos Emery (6/1 2Fav)

15.05 - 1. Mind’s Eye (4/1 Fav), 2. Darkest Flyer (6/1) 3. Snugsborough Hall (12/1)

15.35 - 1. Minella Encore (3/1) 2. The Gunner Murphy (7/4 2Fav)

