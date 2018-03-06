  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'They've gotten their manager sacked tonight - pathetic'

TV3 pundit Graeme Souness tore into PSG after their dismal Champions League display.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 10:58 PM
5 hours ago 9,813 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3889213

GRAEME SOUNESS WAS not one bit impressed with PSG this evening.

The TV3 pundit and Liverpool legend hammered the French side, after they were well beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second-leg clash.

“They’ve gotten their manager sacked tonight – pathetic,” he said, demonstrating certainly players’ lack of commitment and energy in a couple of clips.

Check out Souness’ comments in full in the video above.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

