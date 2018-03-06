"They've gotten their manager sacked tonight - pathetic." 😡



Graeme Souness unloads on Paris SG after their #UCL exit to Real Madrid. #PSGRMA #TV3UCL pic.twitter.com/7bdvl7xqRY — TV3 Sport (@TV3SportIreland) March 6, 2018

GRAEME SOUNESS WAS not one bit impressed with PSG this evening.

The TV3 pundit and Liverpool legend hammered the French side, after they were well beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second-leg clash.

“They’ve gotten their manager sacked tonight – pathetic,” he said, demonstrating certainly players’ lack of commitment and energy in a couple of clips.

Check out Souness’ comments in full in the video above.

