Joy of six as Burke named Player of the Month

SHAMROCK ROVERS STRIKER Graham Burke has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for March.

Burke’s six goals in March earned him the gong, with four coming against Derry City, the match-winner versus Limerick and the best of the lot coming in a defeat at Waterford.

And while the 24-year-old says that he’s delighted personally with his start to the season, he admits it has been an “up and down” one for the Tallaght outfit.

He said: “It’s my first award so I’m delighted. I scored six goals over the month so it was a good return for me personally and I’m thrilled to get this.

Overall, it’s been a bit up and down for us so far this season. We had a slow start but we’ve been on a good run of form since bar one or two results.

“We haven’t really been winning the games against the teams around us, games we’ve needed to win, and that has been the most disappointing thing. But we’ll see those teams again this season so we’ll have a chance to put those results right.”

The former Aston Villa youngster added: “I have a few personal targets in my mind but I’ll keep them to myself. As a team, we want to win everything we can. That’s the ambition and that’s what we’ll try to do.

“Obviously we want to win the league and everything else. It’s about doing the best we can.”

