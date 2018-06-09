This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I thought, 'If I can do Ireland and that side of the world, I can do Japan''

Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek explains how his new life in Japan has pushed his coaching forward.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,076 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4059322

Murray Kinsella reports from Brisbane

FROM GREEN JERSEYS to Green Rockets, over and back again, Greg Feek has moved into a new chapter of his coaching career and his life.

The Ireland scrum coach is more than two months into a role with Japanese Top League club NEC Green Rockets and he will combine the two jobs through until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

The gig in Japan has exposed the New Zealander to a new culture that excites him greatly and he cut a very contented figure as he caught up with the travelling rugby media in Australia this week ahead of Ireland’s first Test against the Wallabies.

Greg Feek Feek has settled into life in Japan happily. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Feek’s infectious positivity was partly on account of having linked back up with his good friends and co-coaches, but also because he has taken to life in Japan like a fish to water.

He delights in explaining how he is getting a grasp on the linguistic shortcuts that are key to mastering Japanese.

“You don’t have to say ‘Arigato go zai mas‘ [thank you] the whole time, the whole sentence,” says Feek. “You can just say ‘ai mas,’ just shorten everything. In the mornings, you go ‘ai mas.’

“I’m starting to learn a bit of rugby slang too. You learn people’s names and even when you’re learning a name, I won’t say it unless I can pronounce it properly. I was a little bit mute to start with, just out of respect, but all those little things are important.”

The main reason Feek began searching for a role alongside his Ireland duties was because it was time for him to make a sacrifice for his wife, Jessica.

She was happy to move to Ireland seven years ago and stay for much longer than first anticipated as Feek’s career progressed alongside Joe Schmidt with Leinster and then Ireland.

“I told the wife it would be two or three seasons and after five, she was like, ‘What’s happening?’” explains 42-year-old Feek.

“She put the life on hold a little bit then because she understood these opportunities and who I was working with and how everything was going.

“She saw how excited I was when I first arrived about the potential and the people I worked with but her time came to an end and I just put that first.

Greg Feek Feek has been an important part of Joe Schmidt's coaching staff. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I said ‘Right, if you need to get home, get home’ and in that period it was only two weeks and the club found out, contacted me and I just thought it was a good fit for my coaching development going forward.

“There, I could go home but also do the Irish team. It’s only a one-year contract and it means next year is going to be full-on for me but I feel that I don’t want to die wondering in terms of giving it a crack.

“I’ve always challenged myself. Going to Ireland was a big call and I thought, ‘If I can do Ireland and that side of the world, I can do Japan.’”

Owned by the NEC Corporation, a Japanese IT company, the Green Rockets have a small coaching team essentially made up of Feek and fellow Kiwi Peter Russell, formerly the head coach at Newcastle Falcons and Hawke’s Bay.

One of the real attractions for Feek in joining the Green Rockets – who are based in Abiko, about an hour’s train ride north of Tokyo – was the fact that his coaching role is far broader than just looking at the scrum.

“It’s assistant coach, you know, forwards, defence, breakdown,” explains Feek. “You’re pretty much involved in everything because if you are going to win games, you can’t just focus on one or two areas and then close your eyes to the rest.

“That’s been the big part of it. I wouldn’t call myself the defence coach or whatever yet because Andy Farrell’s a defence coach, Wayne Smith’s a defence coach.

“You’re just learning about it and doing the best you can in terms of coaching it and you can only do so much because of the translations and everything else as well, so it’s actually a great learning tool.”

Having been around some top-class coach in Ireland over the last seven years, Feek has understandably taken some of their coaching tendencies with him to Japan.

Greg Feek during training Feek in Australia this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Sometimes I’ll turn around because I thought I heard Joe talking but it was coming out of my mouth, just because I’ve been with him so long. I might have used a Faz-ism at one stage as well, ‘Go, lad, go!’ – not that I use that but it’s his northern English accent.

“You start realising what you have learned by osmosis but also I’m realistic that I have an area of the game that I want to be an expert in, so you’ve got to keeping that chipping away.”

Feek believes the Japanese experience will help him to add more to Ireland’s set-up too, even if his main area of focus will remain the scrum.

With the 2019 World Cup taking place in Japan, Feek’s exposure there will obviously be important too.

“The learning has been great and I have picked up some good things for the World Cup already, just the littlest things that might help make things beneficial for us.

“Even like at this time of the year, it starts getting quite humid. The humidity increases from about now until September, if not part way through September.

“So if you think about humidity you’ve got to make sure that you’re drinking lots of water, that you’re keeping hydrated because you suddenly can just be feeling drained. That could be dehydration.”

From food tips to travel advice, the language and much more, Feek’s know-how will be valuable to Ireland in 2019, although his influence as scrum coach will be important over the coming weeks in Australia and the next 15 months too.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Jordan Larmour: The prodigiously talented wonderkid who was always destined for greatness

Munster man Ryan gets major opportunity in Ireland’s number three shirt

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Swedish media over World Cup snub
'The golden generation in England won nothing. I think all of Belgium just wants to win something'
IRELAND
'I thought, 'If I can do Ireland and that side of the world, I can do Japan''
'I thought, 'If I can do Ireland and that side of the world, I can do Japan''
Grand Slam champs Ireland look to repeat 1979 feats in Australia
Ireland striker O'Gorman set to make 99th cap as team named for crucial World Cup qualifier
BOXING
Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships
Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships
Donald Trump thinking 'very seriously' about pardoning Muhammad Ali
Ireland's Kelly Harrington within reach of European medal after victory in Bulgaria
FIFA WORLD CUP
PSG youngster eclipses Ronaldo on star's 150th outing
PSG youngster eclipses Ronaldo on star's 150th outing
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2014 World Cup?
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie