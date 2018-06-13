Ou est le piscine? Spanish reporter uses Google Translate to circumvent press conference ban

IF FRANCE’S MEDIA officer thought he could stop speculation surrounding the future of Antoine Griezmann at club level by only taking questions in French at their latest World Cup press conference, he was very much mistaken.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer with Barcelona heavy favourites to secure his signature.

Griezmann himself made a brief reference to the move:

Today is not the day to talk about my future,” he said. “Yes, I have already made a decision about my future. But I’m not going to speak about it today,” he said.

“It’s not the time or the place.”

To ensure no further questions from the Spanish journalists in the room, the media officer then said that the French striker would only take and answer questions in his native tongue going forward.

That didn’t stop one Spanish reporter using a translate app on his phone to query Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann refused to answer questions in any other language but French, so as to not get asked about transfer rumors. This enterprising Spanish reporter had a work around pic.twitter.com/WPPTOeGVJO — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) June 13, 2018

