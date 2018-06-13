This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 13 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ou est le piscine? Spanish reporter uses Google Translate to circumvent press conference ban

The French media officer had hoped to avoid transfer talk by only taking questions in French.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 10:32 AM
1 hour ago 3,842 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4068193
Griezmann answering questions.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Griezmann answering questions.
Griezmann answering questions.
Image: Imago/PA Images

IF FRANCE’S MEDIA officer thought he could stop speculation surrounding the future of Antoine Griezmann at club level by only taking questions in French at their latest World Cup press conference, he was very much mistaken.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer with Barcelona heavy favourites to secure his signature.

Griezmann himself made a brief reference to the move:

Today is not the day to talk about my future,” he said. “Yes, I have already made a decision about my future. But I’m not going to speak about it today,” he said.

“It’s not the time or the place.”

To ensure no further questions from the Spanish journalists in the room, the media officer then said that the French striker would only take and answer questions in his native tongue going forward.

That didn’t stop one Spanish reporter using a translate app on his phone to query Griezmann.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup
USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup
From modern to bizarre - step into Russia's World Cup stadiums
The Daily Edge's guide to surviving the World Cup
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
IRELAND
A first professional defeat but James Ryan's remarkable rise continues
A first professional defeat but James Ryan's remarkable rise continues
The former binman and theology student who has cracked the Wallabies
'We’ll see what the good old-fashioned Irish ticker's about, won’t we?'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie