  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola extends City stay after record-breaking season

The former Barcelona boss will stay on until the end the 2020/21 season.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 17 May 2018, 6:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,393 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4019583
Pep signs his contract extension.
Image: Manchester City
Pep signs his contract extension.
Pep signs his contract extension.
Image: Manchester City

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS put pen to paper on a contract extension with Manchester City, the Premier League champions announced today.

Guardiola, who joined the club in 2016, has just overseen the best season in the City’s history, winning the title in record-breaking fashion; becoming the first side in English football to achieve 100 points in a top-flight campaign

City also won the League Cup in March with a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley.

“I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to be able to work here,” Guardiola said today.

“I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players – and I feel good.

“I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players. We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”

Guardiola has won 77 of his 113 games in charge at City – a win ratio of more than 68% – and the 32 league wins he managed this season are the most he has achieved in a single campaign, beating the 31 with Barcelona in 2009/10.

He has now won 23 major trophies in nine seasons as a manager.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
'He has all the qualities to do the Arsenal job' - Gunners boss backs former captain Arteta
'He has all the qualities to do the Arsenal job' - Gunners boss backs former captain Arteta
Ligue 1 club to part company with Claudio Ranieri after just one season
'We were very close' - Wenger feels signing Ronaldo would have changed Arsenal's history
LEINSTER
Munster's settled centre could hold the key in Pro14 semi
Munster's settled centre could hold the key in Pro14 semi
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media'
'I'm surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media'
Everton sack the man credited with recruiting Leicester's title-winning signings after £150m splurge
'People ask me about the toughest decision and it's Joe Hart'
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
'It is a fantastic ending. My dream as a child has become a reality'
'It is a fantastic ending. My dream as a child has become a reality'
As it happened: Atletico Madrid vs Marseille, Europa League final
The story of Marseille’s tainted Champions League win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie