Guardiola extends City stay after record-breaking season

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS put pen to paper on a contract extension with Manchester City, the Premier League champions announced today.

Guardiola, who joined the club in 2016, has just overseen the best season in the City’s history, winning the title in record-breaking fashion; becoming the first side in English football to achieve 100 points in a top-flight campaign

City also won the League Cup in March with a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley.

“I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to be able to work here,” Guardiola said today.

“I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players – and I feel good.

“I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players. We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”

Guardiola has won 77 of his 113 games in charge at City – a win ratio of more than 68% – and the 32 league wins he managed this season are the most he has achieved in a single campaign, beating the 31 with Barcelona in 2009/10.

He has now won 23 major trophies in nine seasons as a manager.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!