  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola anticipates Liverpool Premier League title challenge

The Manchester City boss is not fooled by a 25-point gap between the sides and expects the Reds to challenge his team next term.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 May 2018, 10:21 AM
29 minutes ago 549 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4009964

PEP GUARDIOLA BELIEVES Liverpool can launch a challenge for Manchester City’s Premier League crown next season and voiced his admiration for Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.

City can become the first team in Premier League history to register 100 points in a single campaign by beating Southampton today, a feat that would round off a season where Guardiola’s men have swept all before them – all, that is, apart from Liverpool.

A record-breaking run of 18 consecutive Premier League victories laid the foundations for glory in the first half of the season, with a 5-0 thrashing of 10-man Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium fuelling City’s ambition in September.

Talk of an undefeated domestic campaign had started to build by the time the leaders headed to Anfield in January, but Klopp’s ferocious side prevailed 4-3 in a thriller.

Worse was to follow for Guardiola on Merseyside, as a 3-0 first-leg defeat put the Champions League quarter-final beyond his team, who were beaten 2-1 by in the return.

Liverpool progressed unchecked to a final date with Real Madrid in Kiev – an achievement that means the 25-point gulf between themselves and champions City, along with a failure to make certain of a top-four spot before the final round of fixtures, has avoided a degree of scrutiny.

“I’m pretty sure this season they were a big contender and they will be next season,” Guardiola told reporters.

“I will not say just Liverpool [will challenge] but it’s still true. Liverpool, the way they play and the quality of their players – not just up front, I think [Virgil] van Dijk has helped them a lot to be more consistent in the defensive department.

“We are 25 points in front. It’s difficult to say it was difficult, but it was.”

And former Bayern Munich coach Guardiola certainly recognises a worthy adversary in ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp, whose relentless high-pressing style has regularly provided the antidote to the Catalan’s artful precision in their previous encounters.

“Jurgen is a top manager, an excellent manager,” he said. “He’s created a model that has an offensive style that’s always thinking about the spectators.

“He is always positive and creating good environments in his clubs. I admire him because [City midfielder Ilkay] Gundogan was with him, [Bayern striker Robert] Lewandowski was with him and every player speaks so well about him – as a manager and a human being.”

Discussing a playing style that has given him plenty of headaches down the years, Guardiola acknowledged Klopp’s more direct approach when compared to his own – servicing the forward talents of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and PFA and FWA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah – can be particularly potent.

“I think both teams [City and Liverpool] want to attack, Tottenham do as well,” he explained.

“It doesn’t matter what happens, they want to try to attack. But I think the way they attack and defend is a little bit different.

“They play more here [centrally]; sometimes we look more for the sides to attack. They are more direct with the wingers. Mane, Salah and Firmino - they play more together and they attack more in front.

“But I think the idea is quite similar in terms of they want to try and win a game [because of] themselves. They don’t wait for what will happen.

“They want to try and make it their game. I wish them all the best in the final. ”

I’m not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
'You have to play it as you see it': What NFL quarterbacks and hurling keepers have in common
'We’ll look forward to bringing Kilkenny to Galway' - Donoghue's focus turns to the Cats
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola anticipates Liverpool Premier League title challenge
Guardiola anticipates Liverpool Premier League title challenge
I'm not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence
Best individual performance? Worst signing? Our writers review the 2017-18 Premier League season
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'It feels a bit surreal to think of everything that has happened for me in the last 18 months'
'It feels a bit surreal to think of everything that has happened for me in the last 18 months'
'Even people over here wonder how a team like Dundalk managed to achieve that'
Our back four are pretty much all wingers so it's a makeshift defence but they were outstanding'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie