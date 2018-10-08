This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola says sorry to Gabriel Jesus for stopping him taking penalty

The Manchester City boss concedes that it was his decision to put Riyad Mahrez on spot-kick duty at Anfield.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Oct 2018, 6:54 PM
40 minutes ago 1,073 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4274998
Gabriel Jesus (left) and manager Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts
Gabriel Jesus (left) and manager Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Gabriel Jesus (left) and manager Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts

PEP GUARDIOLA IS prepared to shoulder the blame for the penalty call which cost Manchester City at Liverpool, with it his decision to hand spot-kick duties to Riyad Mahrez over Gabriel Jesus.

The reigning Premier League champions were presented with an opportunity to put down a marker in the 2018-19 title race late on at Anfield on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk tripped Leroy Sane inside the box five minutes from the end of a heavyweight encounter between two sides setting their sights on the top-flight crown.

Jesus was first to express an interest in stepping up from 12 yards, with Sergio Aguero on the bench after being replaced, but Mahrez got the nod and blazed high over the top.

Guardiola has apologised for making that decision, telling reporters after a 0-0 draw: “During the training sessions every day I see Mahrez taking the penalties and it gave me a lot of confidence. It will be good experience for him, next time it will go in.

Jesus wanted to [take it]. I apologise. It was my decision.”

While left frustrated by one penalty call on Merseyside, Guardiola feels City should have been given more opportunities to convert from the spot.

The Catalan coach believes Dejan Lovren fouled Aguero during a keenly-contested first half, before Van Dijk went on to handle inside the area.

Guardiola added: “Normally for the last six, seven months the penalties were always Sergio’s but he was on the bench. He was on the pitch when the first penalty was not given.

Maybe we need two penalties to score one goal. I would not like to speak about the referees, about the decisions. We should talk about the game, the football.”

The stalemate at Anfield has kept City at the top of the Premier League table but there are now three sides locked on 20 points after eight games, with Chelsea having joined Liverpool in that pack.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    FOOTBALL
    'I don't want to lie today' - Eden Hazard admits he still dreams of joining Real Madrid
    'I don't want to lie today' - Eden Hazard admits he still dreams of joining Real Madrid
    Harry Kane among the players included on Ballon d'Or shortlist
    Denmark concerned by Eriksen's 'chronic' stomach problem ahead of Dublin trip
    LEINSTER
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    'Seeing Johnny every day you want to get to his level'
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    MUNSTER
    Murray already out, now Munster sweat after injury to another scrum-half
    Murray already out, now Munster sweat after injury to another scrum-half
    Van Graan encouraged by Aviva performance ahead of 'massive' Exeter test
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Join the club: Matt Doherty becomes just the fourth Irish footballer to win Premier League Player of the Month
    Join the club: Matt Doherty becomes just the fourth Irish footballer to win Premier League Player of the Month
    Guardiola says sorry to Gabriel Jesus for stopping him taking penalty
    Can Jose Mourinho survive 'manhunt' after stay of execution?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie