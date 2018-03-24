  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola will stop training for 10 minutes if you lose the ball – City youngster

The 20-year-old is spending a year in the Netherlands but has been impressed with the Catalan’s work back home.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 3:18 PM
2 hours ago 4,919 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3922364
Image: Victoria Haydn
Image: Victoria Haydn

MANCHESTER CITY YOUNGSTER Thierry Ambrose has revealed the obsessive lengths that manager Pep Guardiola will go to in order to ensure his side retain possession.

Ambrose is on loan NAC Breda this season, but has spent five years at the Etihad club, where he has honed his skills as a forward after initially playing at Auxerre.

Guardiola’s arrival in 2016, however, revolutionised things, with the Catalan’s attention to detail when it comes to ball retention especially astounding the 20-year-old .

“With Pep, it’s possession and more possession,” he told SFR Sport. “If you make a silly mistake, he stops training for five or 10 minutes and talk about the pass. After he’s stopped play for 10 minutes, you really don’t want to lose the ball again.”

It is not just with the first team that Guardiola has transformed City.

“He’s changed everything from the U6 team to the first team,” he continued. 

“The reserves were in the same building as the professionals and he restarted everything. He sent us to the young guys. It’s a bonus when the guys at 10 or 11 are playing in the same way, especially when you’re trying to play out from the back with possession. It’s nice.” 

Guardiola’s approach certainly appears to be paying dividends. They are 16 points clear of second-place Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table with eight games remaining, while they are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Liverpool up next.

Ambrose, meanwhile, has 10 goals in 26 Eredivisie appearances.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
LEINSTER
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola will stop training for 10 minutes if you lose the ball â City youngster
Guardiola will stop training for 10 minutes if you lose the ball – City youngster
'Salah should snub Real and Barca and become a legend at Liverpool'
From Chelsea reject to Ireland international: 19-year-old Declan Rice's remarkable rise

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie