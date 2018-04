'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle

PEP GUARDIOLA SARCASTICALLY suggested that Sergio Aguero dived after a crunching tackle from Ashley Young during the Manchester derby at the weekend, when asked about the Argentine’s fitness.

Man City face the mammoth task of overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit when they face Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and a fit Aguero would provide a much-needed boost to their hopes.

Guardiola, however, offered little in the way of an update when asked if the striker would be fit after his clash with Young.

“He (Aguero) was diving,” the boss quipped at the pre-match press conference.

Pep went on to add that City will need the “perfect game” against the Reds if they are to save their Champions League campaign.

The Catalan coach will set his team out to create as many chances as possible, but does not want to see heads drop if they fail to make early inroads in their quest for unlikely progression.

He said: “Of course, to go through you have to make almost the perfect game, create a lot of chances, be clinical, and the chances we’re going to receive, defend well and the keeper save it.

We have to make almost the perfect game because the result is tough. You have 90 minutes and everything can happen and all we can do is try and we will see.

“We don’t have to think about how many goals, we have to score the first then think about the second, and after we will see if we can keep that momentum.

“Every time we play Liverpool we know each other, maybe we will be closer to playing better to beat them. We cannot forget it’s just a simple game and focus on every single minute what we need to do.

It’s the best way to play the game and, if we concede a goal, don’t give up. It’s more than 90 minutes but we showed many times, in a short period, we can create chances and you have to be clinical. But if we’re not clinical we have to think, next one, next one, next one.”

Guardiola reiterated it may be too soon for City to win the Champions League, but acknowledged how important overcoming Liverpool in the quarter-finals could prove to be in his desire for long-term success.

He said: “We need titles in Europe but that is so complicated. To win titles we need nights like… to beat Barcelona last season was so special because we know Barcelona is the best team in the world and you create something by beating them.

“Sooner or later it is going to happen, maybe not tomorrow, but with what this club has done in the last 10 years, in terms of creating facilities with a lot of investment, sooner or later that is going to happen.

“In all the clubs in the world you need a lot of time. Hopefully we can do it, maybe it will be next season, but sooner or later that’s going to happen in the club.

I think to reach the semi-final would be the second time in our beautiful history. I don’t have to talk too much about motivation, the way they play all season shows what they want to do.

“I know we want to judge the result but the performances? My team is extraordinary, it’s not comparable to many others. It’s exceptional, it’s top, I will be close to them until the end of the season.”

