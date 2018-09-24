Leinster click into gear, Connacht on song and Munster capitulate - Pro14 highlights

IT HAS BEEN a high-scoring start to the Guinness Pro14 season and that trend continued in round four, as the total number of tries in the first 28 games of the campaign surged to 168.

Ulster’s last-gasp draw with the Cheetahs in South Africa on Friday night set the tone for another dramatic weekend of action, as Munster’s away day blues continued with defeat to Cardiff Blues and Southern Kings recorded a famous win over Glasgow Warriors.

Closer to home, Leinster made it back-to-back bonus-point wins to move top of Conference B with victory over Edinburgh, while Andy Friend’s Connacht produced their season’s best to beat Scarlets in Galway.

If you missed any of the action, catch up below.

Cheetahs 39-39 Ulster

Cardiff Blues 37-13 Munster

Connacht 33-20 Scarlets

Southern Kings 38-28 Glasgow Warriors

Dragons 16-5 Zebre

Leinster 31-7 Edinburgh

Ospreys 27-10 Benetton

