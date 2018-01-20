  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gus Poyet back in management after landing Ligue 1 role

The former Tottenham and Chelsea midfielder departed Shanghai Shenhua midway through 2017.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 7:23 PM
2 hours ago 2,876 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808638

BORDEAUX HAVE ANNOUNCED the appointment of Gustavo Poyet as the Ligue 1 club’s new coach, replacing Jocelyn Gourvennac.

Gourvennac had been relieved of his duties in midweek after Bordeaux slumped to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Caen.

That loss, the club’s 10th in their last 15 games, leaves Bordeaux rooted in mid-table having seen a positive start to the 2017-18 season go up in smoke.

They currently lie in 11th, with caretaker coach Eric Bedouet leading the side to a 1-0 victory over Nantes this afternoon.

Now, they have turned to former Totenham and Chelsea star Poyet in a bid to revive their fading fortunes.

“Bordeaux have named Gustavo Poyet to the post of club coach,” the club confirmed on their Twitter account. “He will be accompanied by Mauricio Taricco and Fernando Menegazzo as his assistants.”

Poyet, 50, was last employed in China by Shanghai Shenhua, where he resigned in September after less than a year in charge following a disappointing set of results.

The former Uruguay international also had spells at Brighton, Sunderland, AEK Athens and Betis, with his sole trophy coming in 2010-11 when he took the Seagulls to a League One triumph.

Celtic secure cup passage with five star display against second-tier minnows

‘He’s paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It’s a big blow’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
Man City recover from Liverpool setback to go 12 points clear
ARSENAL
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
Arsenal offer €50 million for Dortmund star - report
FOOTBALL
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
Monchi issues strong statement but doesn't rule out Chelsea move for 'motivated' Dzeko
Hazard dazzles with brace as Conte's men get back on track with four-goal win
LEINSTER
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
Leinster advance as top seeds after completing clean sweep in Montpellier
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie