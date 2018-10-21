This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hamilton denied title party as Raikkonen wins in Austin

Kimi Raikkonen claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton was made to wait another week to be crowned champion.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 9:37 PM
34 minutes ago 768 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4298238
Lewis Hamilton in action at the United States Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton in action at the United States Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton in action at the United States Grand Prix

LEWIS HAMILTON WILL have to wait another week to secure his fifth Formula One world crown after he finished third and Sebastian Vettel came home fourth at the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton looked on course to secure the title as he led with 19 laps remaining in Austin, but his soft tyres were unable to keep him in front and he was forced to pit for a second time late in the race – handing victory to Kimi Raikkonen.

The costly stop pushed the Briton down to fourth and despite his best efforts, he could not put enough distance between himself and Vettel to wrap up the championship on American soil.

Raikkonen’s win and Hamilton’s third place spared the blushes of Vettel, who had another costly mistake early in the race, the German clipping Daniel Ricciardo on lap two to find himself facing the wrong way.

That error had jettisoned Vettel down to 15th but he fought his way back, even a slow pit stop failing to deny him a fourth placed-finish, enough to keep his slim hopes alive.

While Vettel battled through the field, Hamilton stalked the back of Raikkonen’s Ferrari, though his pursuit proved costly as it caused blisters on his rear tyres.

He eventually got past before the midway mark and although he had plenty of clear air to drive in, the soft compound was unable to see him through to the chequered flag.

A second stop on lap 37 opened the door for Raikkonen to clinch his first victory since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix – ending a winless streak stretching 111 races.

With three laps remaining Hamilton only needed to overtake Max Verstappen to claim the title, but he was unable to make a pass stick as he was forced to run wide at Turn 18.

Vettel jumped past Valtteri Bottas before the end to mean Hamilton’s error did not matter, meaning the battle to be crowned champion goes on for at least one more week.

As Hamilton battled his way back from his second visit to the pits, the frustration began to grow in the cockpit, the Briton coming across the team radio to question the timing of the stop.

“How did it [deficit to Raikkonen] get to 12 seconds?” Hamilton asked.

“We left too big [of] a deficit.”

Ultimately, he was right, and Hamilton’s disappointment was evident when speaking in parc ferme.

He said: “I thought we would have been able to do better, but yeah we just have to keep working, keep pushing for the next race.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'The Derry Pele' pulls the strings as Finn Harps advance in First Division play-off
    Carr helps Hoops seal third place with fiery win over Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie