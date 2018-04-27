Harrington & Lowry team up to make strong start at Zurich Classic

THE ALL-IRISH team of Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry put themselves firmly in contention with an excellent opening round at the Zurich Classic.

Harrington and Lowry combined to a shoot a nine-under par 63 in the new team event, leaving them three shots off the lead after day one in New Orleans.

Two teams share the lead on -12, with American pair Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover joined by China’s Xinjun Zhang and Zecheng Dou at the top of the leaderboard.

This is the first year of the team format at the Zurich Classic which sees the 80 two-man teams play a round of fourballs (Thursday) and a round of foursomes (Friday) before the halfway cut.

The top 35 teams and ties then progress to the weekend where again they will play a round of fourballs (Saturday) and a round of foursomes (Sunday).

Seamus Power is also in position to stick around for the weekend after he and team-mate David Hearn of Canada posted a six-under par 66 for a share of 32nd place.

Elsewhere, Paul Dunne is poised to challenge for the €435,000 first prize after two days at the Volvo China Open.

The Greystones golfer shot a second-round 68 on Friday to move to five-under par, four shots behind leader Matt Wallace of England.

