  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal

The Tottenham star claims that he scored the winner against Stoke.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Apr 2018, 4:28 PM
35 minutes ago 2,158 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3948620
Harry Kane (file pic).
Harry Kane (file pic).
Harry Kane (file pic).

HARRY KANE RETAINS firm belief that he can overhaul Mohamed Salah to win the Golden Boot, despite the disappointment of seeing a goal awarded to Christian Eriksen at the weekend.

The Tottenham forward insists he got the faintest of touches on what turned out to be the winner in Spurs’ 2-1 victory at Stoke City on Saturday, but the Premier League adjudged Eriksen’s cross to have gone straight in.

As a result Kane remains on 24 league strikes, five adrift of Liverpool star Salah, who missed Saturday’s dour 0-0 draw at Everton due to a minor groin injury.

Salah has five games remaining to further boost his tally, while Kane enjoys the luxury of an extra match and the England international is confident of overtaking his rival, with Spurs reportedly considering an appeal to the Premier League over the award of Saturday’s winner at Stoke.

“Yes, I still believe I can,” Kane said. “Whatever happens, there are still games to go. I’ve got to focus on my game and I can’t control what he does.

“Obviously as a striker, it would be great to win the Golden Boot again and I will keep working hard from now until the end of the season.

“I swear on my daughter’s life that I touched the ball! But there’s nothing I can do.

“If they turn it around, they turn it around. If they take my word, they take my word. It is what it is, but the most important thing is that we won the game.”

Kane has now gone five games without finding the target, although that run has included a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

He is clear of that ailment now and is hoping to return to his predatory best over the remainder of the domestic season, with there a World Cup campaign with England to come in the summer.

The 24-year-old added: “It happened similarly last year and I came back strong and that’s what I’m aiming to do this year and take that into the summer.

“I feel good at the moment and it’s important I stay fit and healthy and try to help the team as much as possible.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Wayne Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition'
PREMIER LEAGUE
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie