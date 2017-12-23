Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal

A HAT-TRICK from Harry Kane ensured Tottenham movedÂ above Arsenal into fifth place in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Kaneâ€™s trebleÂ was enough to give Spurs their first back-to-back wins at Turf Moor for 92 years and lift them above Sean Dycheâ€™s side and the Gunners in the standings.

The clash represented a difficult prospect for Mauricio Pochettinoâ€™s men after their chastening 4-1 loss to Manchester City last week, but they were the stronger team for the majority of the game and should really have added more goalsÂ in between Kaneâ€™s first two.

They took control when the England international scored from the spot in only the seventh minute after Dele Alli had been fouled and, although Burnley enjoyed a good 20-minute spell in the middle of the match, they rarely had Hugo Lloris troubled in the visiting goal.

Kane at last produced a composed finish after Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min had wasted one-on-one opportunities to make the points safe, firing low into the net on the counter-attack.

The 24-year-old completed his treble with an emphatic left-footed finish with 11 minutes left to make the points secure and move onto 36 Premier League goals for 2017, level with theÂ calendar-year record set by Alan Shearer in 1995.

Spurs are now only a point behind fourth-place Liverpool and two above Burnley, who sit seventh after suffering only their fifth league defeat of the season.

Alli was lucky to escape a red card in the defeat to Manchester City and he was perhaps fortunate only to be booked after just four minutes in Lancashire, when he lunged into a challenge on Charlie Taylor.

Burnley fans were further incensed when Alli was brought down by Kevin Long just two minutes later, allowing Kane to dispatch his penalty high into the net and put Spurs in front.

Kane shot inches wide after an Alli shot deflected into his path and Sissoko was denied by Nick Pope with 22 minutes played, but the visitorsâ€™ dominance began to wane towards the end of the half as Burnley began to threaten.

Jack Cork tackles Harry Kane. Source: Anthony Devlin

The hosts continued their good spell after the break but they were given two real let-offs by Spurs on the break, First, Son blazed over from barely eight yards out after Serge Aurier set him up completely unmarked, before Kane overhit a simple pass to Christian Eriksen when Burnley had only one covering defender.

But with 68 minutes played, Spurs at last doubled their lead. Sissoko intercepted the ball near the halfway line and sent a fine throughball to Kane, who kept his composure to slot beneath Pope from inside the penalty area.

Kane closed to within one goal of a new milestone in the Premier League when he completed his seventh hat-trick of the year in all competitions, collecting Alliâ€™s pass before drilling low across Popeâ€™s goal and into the bottom-right corner in stylish fashion.

He will surpass Shearerâ€™s 22-year record with a goal against Southampton at Wembley on Boxing Day, when Spurs will seek a fourth home win in a row in all competitions.

