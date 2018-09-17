This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 September, 2018
'I feel sharp and fit': Kane plays down fatigue worries ahead of Inter showdown

The Tottenham striker is expected to start at the San Siro on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Sep 2018, 8:01 AM
20 minutes ago 191 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4239414
Kane struggled against Liverpool on Saturday.
Image: Getty Images
Kane struggled against Liverpool on Saturday.
Kane struggled against Liverpool on Saturday.
Image: Getty Images

TOTTENHAM FORWARD HARRY Kane insisted he was feeling “sharp and fit” despite a slow start to the Premier League season.

Coming off a 41-goal campaign, Kane has struck just twice in five games for Spurs to begin this season, and was quiet in a 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

It has been suggested the England international needs a rest after helping his nation reach the World Cup semi-finals, having also won the Golden Boot in Russia.

But Kane, 25, played down any concerns he was struggling with fatigue, saying he would respond against Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“People are always going to look for stuff, especially when you are a big part of the team and someone who is there to get the goals,” he told UK newspapers.

“As a team we can all do better and as the striker you get spoken about more, but I feel sharp and fit and if I wasn’t the manager would not be picking me.

“He believes in me, I believe in myself and hopefully I can score a couple of goals on Tuesday and it will be put to bed.”

Kane struggled against Liverpool, unable to have an impact as Spurs fell to a second straight defeat.

But manager Mauricio Pochettino dismissed any suggestions Kane would not start at San Siro.

“I think we would be crazy to think different. Yes. I don’t know what you expect from me, or what you think my answer should be,” he said.

“He’s one of the best strikers in the world. I don’t care that he wasn’t great [against Liverpool].

“He’s going to score goals and he’s going to perform in the way we want and we expect. No problem.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

