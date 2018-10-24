St Pat's appoint former assistant Kenny as Buckley's successor

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have appointed Harry Kenny as the club’s new manager for the 2019 season, following the resignation of long-serving boss Liam Buckley last month.

The 56-year-old emerged as the leading candidate for the job, and returns to Richmond Park having previously worked as Buckley’s assistant during the 2013 league-winning campaign.

Kenny was in charge of Bray during the 2016 season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kenny was most recently in charge of Bray Wanderers and brings considerable experience to the role, as Pat’s bid to restore the club’s past glories having fallen off the pace in recent seasons.

Sitting sixth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table with one game of the season remaining, the Inchicore club have struggled for consistency this term and Buckley departed after the 3-1 defeat to Bohemians in September.

Former Ireland defender Kenny Cunningham was linked with the vacant managerial position, but it’s Kenny — who won four League of Ireland titles and three FAI Cups during his playing career with Shamrock Rovers — who succeeds Buckley.

“I am absolutely honoured to be appointed first team manager of St Pat’s,” he said.

“During my playing career in the League of Ireland, Pat’s were always a club I admired and having coached at the club in 2013 in a season which we won the league title, I have a great fondness for the club.

It is a privilege to be named manager and I look forward to get going and working with the players next season as we now look to plan and prepare ahead of the 2019 season.

“In taking on the job at the club, I am leaving the FAI/ETB player development course after around 10 years. I met many great football people throughout my work there and I would like to thank John Delaney and everyone at the FAI for their support during my time there.”

St Pat’s executive chairman Garrett Kelleher added: ”We are delighted to have Harry back at St Patrick’s Athletic. We look forward to the next chapter at the club and expect to be back challenging at the top end of the table in 2019.”

Pat’s conclude their 2018 campaign against Derry City at Richmond Park on Friday evening.

