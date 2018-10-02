This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Maguire 'will be happy he didn't sign for Man Utd' - Huth

The Leicester defender was a top target for the Red Devils over the summer, but no deal was done and he signed a new contract with the Foxes.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 9:19 AM
29 minutes ago 496 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4263810

HARRY MAGUIRE WILL be “happy not to have signed for Manchester United”, says Robert Huth, with the Leicester City defender having avoided the “turmoil” enveloping Old Trafford.

The England international found his stock rising on the back of a productive summer which saw him star for the Three Lions at World Cup 2018.

Jose Mourinho was among those to have noted his talent, having competed against him in Premier League action during the 2017-18 campaign, and quickly made him a top target.

United were, however, to be left frustrated in their efforts to acquire a new centre-half before the transfer deadline passed, with Maguire one of several options to slip through their grasp.

The 25-year-old has since penned a five-year contract extension with Leicester, while watching on from afar as struggles in Manchester have left Mourinho under pressure.

Former Foxes defender Huth told Sky Sports of Maguire’s lucky escape: “Looking back, he’ll be happy not to have signed for Man United with all the turmoil that’s gone on.

“I think he’s got another year or two at Leicester, another 100 games for them, and he can really establish himself as one of the top guys in the league. Then the sky’s the limit for him if he wants to go to Man United, Man City, Chelsea.”

Huth found out the hard way last season just how good Maguire has become.

Maguire played every minute of Leicester’s Premier League campaign, while former title winner Huth failed to make an appearance before being released at the end of his contract.

The ex-Chelsea and Stoke star added: “That’s sport. I’ve done it when I’ve moved around to different clubs. It is what it is.

“We always get on. We have the same goal, to try to get as many points for the team as we can.

“Maguire’s brilliant. He really stepped in from day one. Straight away, you felt he was one of the Leicester players. He’s performed brilliantly from the start to now.

“It’s almost gone the reverse [with centre-backs], you need to be a good ball player before you can defend, but Harry’s got both sides of that game. He can step in or pass and break a line, but ultimately, when the ball goes into his box, he’s the guy to clear it and do the defensive part of it.”

While Maguire continues to impress at the King Power Stadium, 34-year-old Huth is yet to find a new club and remains a free agent.

