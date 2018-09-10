This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maguire: I was never close to leaving Leicester for Man United

The centre-back had been strongly tipped to move to Old Trafford after an impressive World Cup campaign.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Sep 2018, 7:42 PM
10 minutes ago 169 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4228804
Maguire speaking at an England press conference today.
Image: PA
Maguire speaking at an England press conference today.
Maguire speaking at an England press conference today.
Image: PA

LEICESTER’S HARRY MAGUIRE — who recently signed a new five-year deal at the King Power – has revealed that there was only a ‘little’ interest from Manchester United in the summer and that he wanted to continue with the Foxes regardless.

The defender’s Premier League performances last season earned him a call-up to the England squad for the 2018 World Cup, during which his good form continued as the Three Lions made it to the semi-finals.

A flurry of reports linking the centre-back to Old Trafford soon followed as Jose Mourinho looked to add more quality to his backline, but Maguire claims a move was never really on the cards.

“No, I don’t think so,” he told a press conference when asked if a move to Man Utd was close. 

“There was a little bit of interest there and then but it was always on my mind when I spoke to the owners [of Leicester], who wanted to keep me at the club and extend my contract, that I wanted to play for this club.

“The last two years have been remarkable for myself. I obviously got relegated with Hull and then joined such a great club in Leicester last season.

“I played every game in the Premier Leageue and to make a World Cup squad and to reach a semi-final is something that I am really proud of.”

Maguire will have his sights set on winning his 14th cap for his country when England face Switzerland on Tuesday, a match in which the the 25-year-old can help arrest a three-match losing streak.

Intent on pressing on with his development, the defender hopes that navigating a hectic summer can help him push on and enjoy another productive season.

“From the summer I think maybe just the experience of playing in the big games at the World Cup, playing in the high-pressure games.

“I haven’t done that so far in my career so to go out there, play in a World Cup and play under the pressures that were there, gives me great belief that I can go on and have another good season.”

As mentioned, Maguire recently put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Leicester and went on to state that it was an easy decision to commit his future to the Foxes. 

“After the World Cup I came back and sat down with the owners and they reiterated what they wanted me to do.

“They wanted to reward me for a great season and obviously a successful World Cup with England.

“I’m looking forward to the future now and to see where we can go as a club.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    IRELAND
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    'I can't understand how Martin O'Neill could put up with that' - Brady condemns conduct of Roy Keane
    Denis Buckley focuses on Connacht form after featuring in Ireland camp
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    NFL
    The Giantsâ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    The Giants’ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history
    35-year-old Fitzpatrick lights up Saints defence, Luck loses in return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie