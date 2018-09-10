Maguire: I was never close to leaving Leicester for Man United

LEICESTER’S HARRY MAGUIRE — who recently signed a new five-year deal at the King Power – has revealed that there was only a ‘little’ interest from Manchester United in the summer and that he wanted to continue with the Foxes regardless.

The defender’s Premier League performances last season earned him a call-up to the England squad for the 2018 World Cup, during which his good form continued as the Three Lions made it to the semi-finals.

A flurry of reports linking the centre-back to Old Trafford soon followed as Jose Mourinho looked to add more quality to his backline, but Maguire claims a move was never really on the cards.

“No, I don’t think so,” he told a press conference when asked if a move to Man Utd was close.

“There was a little bit of interest there and then but it was always on my mind when I spoke to the owners [of Leicester], who wanted to keep me at the club and extend my contract, that I wanted to play for this club.

“The last two years have been remarkable for myself. I obviously got relegated with Hull and then joined such a great club in Leicester last season.

“I played every game in the Premier Leageue and to make a World Cup squad and to reach a semi-final is something that I am really proud of.”

Maguire will have his sights set on winning his 14th cap for his country when England face Switzerland on Tuesday, a match in which the the 25-year-old can help arrest a three-match losing streak.

Intent on pressing on with his development, the defender hopes that navigating a hectic summer can help him push on and enjoy another productive season.

“From the summer I think maybe just the experience of playing in the big games at the World Cup, playing in the high-pressure games.

“I haven’t done that so far in my career so to go out there, play in a World Cup and play under the pressures that were there, gives me great belief that I can go on and have another good season.”

As mentioned, Maguire recently put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Leicester and went on to state that it was an easy decision to commit his future to the Foxes.

“After the World Cup I came back and sat down with the owners and they reiterated what they wanted me to do.

“They wanted to reward me for a great season and obviously a successful World Cup with England.

“I’m looking forward to the future now and to see where we can go as a club.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!