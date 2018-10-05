This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ryder Cup star Hatton on course for Alfred Dunhill hat-trick

Pádraig Harrington remains in the hunt in Scotland heading into the weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Oct 2018, 7:41 PM
Tyrrell Hatton has continued his good form.
Image: Getty Images
Tyrrell Hatton has continued his good form.
Image: Getty Images

TYRRELL HATTON IS in the mix for a third straight Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title as he trails joint-leaders Lucas Bjerregaard and Andrea Pavan by a single shot at the halfway stage.

Ryder Cup star Hatton — fresh from helping Europe defeat the United States at Le Golf National — has targeted another triumph in Scotland this week, though his bid for glory got off to a rocky start at the Kingbarns course with a 70 on Thursday.

However, the Englishman spoke of his hope that Carnoustie would be kinder to him on Friday, and that proved to be the case as he signed for a 66 in hi second round.

Hatton’s six-under score moved him up to eight under overall, as he carded four birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free effort.

That was not enough for a share of the lead, though, as Bjerregaard and Pavan each excelled at Kingbarns, the latter shooting the joint-lowest round of the week, managing nine birdies in his 63.

Marcus Fraser, who was in a share for the lead after the opening round, and Matthias Schwab sit alongside Hatton, but Matt Wallace fell down the leaderboard after only managing a 71 at Kingbarns.

Hatton is not the only Ryder Cup hero in the mix, with Tommy Fleetwood in a tie for eighth after an eagle at the 12th prompted a late charge from the Englishman.

Meanwhile, American duo Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka are a little further back at five-under and two-under respectively, with Pádraig Harrington’s second-round 73 leaving him six off the lead at three-under.

Elsewhere, Paul McGinley (-2), Robin Dawson (level), Shane Lowry (+3), Graeme McDowell (+5) and Paul Dunne (+7) enjoyed and endured contrasting fortunes on Friday. 

