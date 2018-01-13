  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Harman moves clear at Sony Open in Hawaii as Power remains tied for 37th

A seven-under 63 in the second round saw Brian Harman pull clear at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 9:54 AM
10 hours ago 1,504 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3795873
Harman tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Sony Open.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Harman tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Sony Open.
Harman tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Sony Open.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRIAN HARMAN OPENED up a three-stroke lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii after carding a seven-under 63 in the second round, with Seamus Power currently in a tie for 37th.

American Harman eagled the par-five ninth â€“ his final hole of the day â€“ to move into 13 under at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu on Friday.

Harman had been solid before making three straight birdies, beginning at the second.

He reached the green in two at the ninth, making a 17-footer for eagle for a perfect finish to his round.

Harman is three shots clear on what is a congested leaderboard, with Zach Johnson (67), John Peterson (64), Tom Hoge (65), Chris Kirk (67) and Talor Gooch (66) at 10 under.

PGA: Wells Fargo Championship - Third Round Warerford's Seamus Power finished his round on two-under. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Defending champion Justin Thomas posted a second straight 67 to be tied for 17th at six under.

The US PGA Championship winner made two birdies and an eagle â€“ at the ninth â€“ to finish his round.

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth was unable to climb into contention, firing a two-under 68.

The American did produce one of the shots of the day with an incredible 91-foot birdie putt at the fifth, but he is at three under and tied for 48th.

Power, meanwhile, finished the round on two-under and is in a tie for 37th.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

