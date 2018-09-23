He will never fight me! Fury hits out at 'ponderous' Joshua

TYSON FURY BELIEVES heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua will avoid fighting him at all costs, and is adamant his next opponent — Deontay Wilder — is better than his fellow Brit.

Joshua retained his IBF, WBA and WBO titles last night with a seventh-round stoppage win over Alexander Povetkin, stretching his unbeaten record as a pro to 22-0.

The 28-year-old plans to be back in the ring in April 2019, with American Wilder — who is set to defend his WBC belt against Fury on 1 December — his preferred opponent.

A rematch with Dillian Whyte was also mentioned as an alternative in the aftermath at Wembley Stadium, but there was no suggestion of a potential showdown with Fury, who was once again critical of Joshua in a video he posted on Instagram.

“I think it’s safe to say that team Joshua and Matchroom will never fight the gypsy king. Never,” Fury said.

“They mentioned that if it’s not Wilder it will be Whyte. No mention of Tyson Fury, the lineal heavyweight champion of the world.

“It’s alright fighting a 38-year-old — a 39-year-old, sorry — who is half your size. Pure evidence that I’m going to be fighting the best heavyweight out there in Deontay Wilder.

“Joshua is not even close. He’s slow, methodical, ponderous at times. Powerful, yes, but they all are. It’s very clear to see — avoid me at all costs. If I were you, Joshua, I’d avoid me. I would jab your face off, you bum. Easy night’s work.”

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, made clear his desire to see a unification clash with Wilder happen, insisting the American makes for a far more entertaining spectacle than the “unentertaining” Fury.

