Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin

ARSENAL DEFENDER HECTOR Bellerin claims the Gunners are like a new club under Unai Emery and noted big differences in how the coach prepares the team compared to Arsene Wenger.

Wenger brought a two-decade long affiliation with the London club to an end at the close of the 2017-18 season with Emery tasked with stepping into the massive void left behind.

The former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain coach did not waste any time in bringing his own vision and methods according to Bellerin, leaving the defender with a bittersweet feeling over the massive overhaul Arsenal has undergone.

“It feels like a new club,” Bellerin told the Times. “We have so many new staff.

“It’s a shame for those who have gone, and I am grateful to them all. Some had been at the club for many years. But you can understand why a new person would like to put their own stamp on the club.”

Though Emery came under some fire after a pair of losses to Manchester City and Chelsea to begin the campaign, Bellerin has plenty of positives for the Gunners boss.

“I am impressed with Emery,” Bellerin said. “We lost our first two games but we were very close both times. After the match, the players could feel that things were coming together.”

Specifically, Bellerin cites a big difference in tactics and mentality between his new manager and old, with Emery taking a more pragmatic approach to the opposition each week.

“With Arsene, he wanted us to play in the same way regardless of the opponents. The idea was that we could play in our way and beat anyone. But Emery is very focused on preparing a plan for our next opponents, whoever they may be. It is very detailed and very professional.

“The next few months are going to be very exciting for all of us. We will reach a higher level.”

While Arsenal has undergone a plethora of changes since the end of last season, the Premier League has resisted a big change of its own, refusing to implement VAR this season.

The technology is something Bellerin believes can be a benefit for the game, though he admits it is still a work in progress.

“VAR can remove injustices, but decisions need to be taken faster,” he says. “Football is a game of speed and drama.”

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!