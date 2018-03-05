  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Furlong and Henderson to train fully as Daly and Herring join Ireland squad

Niall Scannell and Andrew Conway have both remained with Munster due to injury.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 5 Mar 2018, 12:13 PM
3 hours ago 9,946 Views 26 Comments
http://the42.ie/3885837

IRELAND SAY THEY expect Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson to train fully this week ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland in Dublin.

The tighthead prop and second row missed the round three win over Wales two weekends ago due to hamstring injuries but now look set to return to Joe Schmidt’s side for the visit of the Scots.

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson arrive Furlong and Henderson are set to train fully this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Andrew Porter did superbly at tighthead against the Welsh, while Devin Toner and James Ryan were excellent in the second row, but if Furlong and Henderson return to full training without any setbacks, it is expected that they will start against Scotland.

Meanwhile, Schmidt has called Ulster hooker Rob Herring and Leinster wing Barry Daly into his training squad at Carton House this week.

Daly is called up due to Munster’s Andrew Conway remaining with his province to rehab a knee injury, although Ireland say Conway is “expected to be available for selection next week.”

Herring was involved in Ireland’s squad earlier in this Six Nations and returns after an elbow issue, with Munster’s Niall Scannell making way after suffering a recurrence of a rib injury while playing for Munster against Glasgow two weekends ago. Again, Ireland say Scannell is “expected to be fit next week.”

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane will re-join Ireland at Carton House on Wednesday, as he is currently travelling back from South Africa after Connacht’s Guinness Pro14 defeat to the Cheetahs over the weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Fit-again Gray returns to bolster Scotland for Aviva Stadium showdown

Jono Gibbes to take up new head coach role with New Zealand club at the end of the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
Hazard: I wouldn't have got a touch against Man City if we played for three hours
Henry ready to step in at Arsenal but wants former boss Wenger to have 'last word'
ARSENAL
'Your goalkeeper canât concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
'Your goalkeeper can’t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
Arsenal's problems deepen as Brighton hand Gunners third consecutive league defeat
Wenger: Arsenal worse than last season but I can live with it
FOOTBALL
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
BOXING
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Brook makes emphatic return with Rabchenko knockout
Fresh off a building site, stunning Roy Sheahan completes fairytale win at Last Man Standing
RIP
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâs death
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astori’s death
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75
'Ciao capitano': Buffon pays emotional tribute to team-mate Astori

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie