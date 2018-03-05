Furlong and Henderson to train fully as Daly and Herring join Ireland squad

IRELAND SAY THEY expect Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson to train fully this week ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland in Dublin.

The tighthead prop and second row missed the round three win over Wales two weekends ago due to hamstring injuries but now look set to return to Joe Schmidt’s side for the visit of the Scots.

Furlong and Henderson are set to train fully this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Andrew Porter did superbly at tighthead against the Welsh, while Devin Toner and James Ryan were excellent in the second row, but if Furlong and Henderson return to full training without any setbacks, it is expected that they will start against Scotland.

Meanwhile, Schmidt has called Ulster hooker Rob Herring and Leinster wing Barry Daly into his training squad at Carton House this week.

Daly is called up due to Munster’s Andrew Conway remaining with his province to rehab a knee injury, although Ireland say Conway is “expected to be available for selection next week.”

Herring was involved in Ireland’s squad earlier in this Six Nations and returns after an elbow issue, with Munster’s Niall Scannell making way after suffering a recurrence of a rib injury while playing for Munster against Glasgow two weekends ago. Again, Ireland say Scannell is “expected to be fit next week.”

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane will re-join Ireland at Carton House on Wednesday, as he is currently travelling back from South Africa after Connacht’s Guinness Pro14 defeat to the Cheetahs over the weekend.

