  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Salah is going to claim all three goals' – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race

The Spurs striker’s successful attempt to claim a controversial goal last week caught the attention of the Liverpool captain.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 4,249 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3958686
Mo Salah is on course to win the Golden Boot race.
Mo Salah is on course to win the Golden Boot race.
Mo Salah is on course to win the Golden Boot race.

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDERS JORDAN Henderson and James Milner have both poked fun at Harry Kane as they joked that Mohamed Salah would get credit for all three Liverpool goals in their Premier League win against Bournemouth.

Kane and Salah are in a hard-fought battle for the division’s Golden Boot, with the Tottenham man vocally appealing for a goal last week against Stoke City that had originally been awarded to Christian Eriksen.

The Premier League did later change the goal to Kane’s, allowing the Spurs striker to move within four of the Reds winger.

Egypt winger Salah pulled five clear again with a superb header in the 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth, though, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino getting the other goals.

Post-match, Henderson took the opportunity to be jovial after a comfortable victory.

“[Salah] told me he’s going to claim all of them,” Henderson told BT Sport after his team-mate netted his 30th top-flight goal of a remarkable campaign.

He’s been brilliant, fantastic. He’s just got to keep it going, with his work rate, his movement off the ball, how strong he is. He’s a big player for us, so hopefully he can keep scoring.”

Henderson still believes Kane has a chance of catching Salah, though, adding: “You can never keep Harry away – he’s always going to score goals.

“He can come up with hat-tricks – he’s got great finishing and [Sergio] Aguero is similar. He’s got to keep going and try to get as many as he can.”

Milner also referenced Kane’s goal against Stoke as he posted on Twitter after the match.

“Another hat-trick for Mo today,” he wrote. ”Just waiting for the other two to be confirmed by the claims panel.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Antonio Conte won’t comment on Marcos Alonso’s controversial ‘red card’ challenge on Shane Long>

‘There is always a but with Man United success’ – Mourinho takes aim at critics>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
LIVERPOOL
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
LEINSTER
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
PREMIER LEAGUE
Hodgson concedes to Zaha regret over England snub
Hodgson concedes to Zaha regret over England snub
'Salah is going to claim all three goals' – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
Man City on the brink of Premier League glory after beating Tottenham

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie