This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Might be at least another 20 years before we've got floating stands in the sky or something'

Henrik Stenson looks ahead to his fifth appearance at the Ryder Cup and talks about the future of the competition.

By Cian Roche Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 2:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,493 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4256640
Henrik Stenson on the eve of the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Image: Matt Dunham
Henrik Stenson on the eve of the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Henrik Stenson on the eve of the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Image: Matt Dunham

HENRIK STENSON HAS become a of stalwart of the Ryder Cup.

It’s 12 years since the Swede got his first call to represent Europe at the K Club and helped Ian Woosnam’s side to a convincing victory over the US. Tomorrow morning, Stenson will make his fifth appearance in the blue and yellow of Team Europe.

Despite the competition’s team format remaining starkly at odds to traditional golf’s single-player focus, audiences have become engrossed in the battle between the two teams from either side of the Atlantic.

Paris becomes the focus ahead of tomorrow’s opening four balls and speaking in the French capital this morning, Stenson was optimistic about the future of the tournament.

“2006 to 2018, there’s a few years in there,” he said.

I don’t know, it might be at least another 20 years before we’ve got floating stands in the sky or something, I don’t know.

“But it’s certainly gotten bigger and bigger, and the atmosphere on that first tee is phenomenal, so really excited to see what that’s going to be like.

“I think everyone is going to feel that first tee. That’s normal for The Ryder Cup. And given the size and the setup we have here this week, which looks absolutely phenomenal, it’s going to be something different, something special.”

The US return to European soil in the hopes of a first overseas win in 25 years and bring perhaps their strongest team in recent memory with them to Le Golf National.

Among them, golfing superstar Tiger Woods who comes off the back of a first win in his comeback season. Scenes on the final green on Sunday evening at the Tour Championship in Atlanta were enough to signal a turning point in the career of perhaps the greatest golfer ever to play the game.

“Obviously all credit to Tiger to go out there and win the Tour Championship. He’s had a great comeback, and as long as the body was holding up, I think everyone was thinking that that was a possibility, and all credit to him for making that happen.”

Stenson insisted that Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose’s inability to put any pressure on Woods in the final round would impact their mentality heading into the Ryder Cup.

“I guess for Justin, the main goal was achieved in winning the FedExCup from the position he was in, and yeah, Rory might have wanted a slightly different Sunday. But that’s golf, and that was last week.

“So I don’t think any of that will matter this week.”

42nd Ryder Cup - Preview Day Three - Le Golf National All smiles: Tiger Woods has hit form right on time for the season ending Ryder Cup after his win at the Tour Championship. Source: David Davies

As for his own impact on proceedings this week in France, the 42-year-old says he is satisfied with the shape he is in heading into the tournament and gave update on a niggling elbow injury.

“It’s been dragging on a bit, but I mean, I’ve thought for the most part I’ve been fit enough to play competitive golf.

“It’s been probably more a hinder in the gym and not being able to do certain things and having to watch that a bit. But we hope that it’s going to be completely gone there in a while. We’re just managing it, and it doesn’t really affect my golfing capabilities at this point.

“It’s something we hope we can leave behind us shortly.”

Action kicks off tomorrow morning with the first tee time at 7.10am Irish time.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    VAR given green light for Champions League use from next season
    IRELAND
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    James McClean set for return to full training after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    MUNSTER
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Munster set for All Black boost as Mathewson's long wait nearly over
    'We’re not getting too down on ourselves this early in the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie