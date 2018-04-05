  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I wanted to play attacking football' – Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig

The chance to join Arsenal was too good to turn down for the midfielder, who felt constrained at Manchester United.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 9:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,747 Views 2 Comments
HENRIKH MKHITARYAN HAS revealed he was desperate to join Arsenal from Manchester United because he “missed playing offensively”.

The Armenia international moved to the Emirates Stadium in January in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez head the other way.

Mkhitaryan struggled for consistency at United but has enjoyed a good start to life under Arsene Wenger, registering two goals and six assists in 11 appearances.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has now suggested he was not able to show his best form at Old Trafford because of the tactics employed by manager Jose Mourinho.

When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, ‘Yes, I want to do that’, I didn’t think twice. It’s important for me to play in an offensive team,” he told FourFourTwo.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better start. I’d missed playing offensively. I joined Arsenal because Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez.

“We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I’ll try my best to do everything for the club.

“I want to write my name into Arsenal’s history and have my name as a legend here. I want to score goals, make assists and win trophies to make the fans happy.”

The Gunners have won their last four games in all competitions to move in to the Europa League quarter-finals and sit sixth in the Premier League.

They travel to Old Trafford on 29 April.

