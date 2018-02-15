Henshaw to miss Leinster's Saracens clash as he's ruled out for up to four months

ROBBIE HENSHAW WILL miss Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens after Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt confirmed that the centre will be sidelined for three to four months.

Henshaw will miss the huge Champions Cup tie. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Leo Cullen’s men face the Premiership side at the Aviva Stadium in the first knock-out round of the European competition on 1 April.

They will now have to plan without Henshaw, with Schmidt confirming the expected recovery timeframe for the shoulder injury after the midfielder underwent surgery on Monday.

“It was something we feared after the game, just with the mechanism of injury,” said Schmidt.

You always hope against hope that something may not have happened and you get through without any serious injury but, unfortunately, that shoulder isn’t going to be good for another three to four months.”

Should Henshaw be able to return within a three-month timeframe, he could potentially feature in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final and final if Leinster reach those stages, although a return in time for a possible Champions Cup final on 12 May may be a stretch.

Ireland will be hopeful of having one of their key men back up to speed by the time they tour Australia in June.

– First published 13.58, 15 Feb

