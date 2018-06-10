A homemade granola recipe guaranteed to kick start your day

HIS NUTTY QUINOA granola is a great way to kick off your day.

It contains a combination of healthy fats, slow digesting carbohydrate and high fibre content will keep you full throughout the morning.

This recipe can be used by athletes on training days or anyone who has an active day ahead of them and needs a filling and nutritious breakfast.

Great for:

Training days

Slow release energy from wholegrains

Helping to meet your protein needs

High in fibre and healthy fats

Ingredients:

100g jumbo oats

50g red or white quinoa

2 Tbsp. buckwheat, optional

100g whole almonds, chopped

30g flaked almonds

3 Tbsp. hazelnuts

2 Tbsp. chia seeds

2 Tbsp. dried cranberries

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

2 Tbsp. desiccated coconut

Pinch of salt

2 Tbsp. honey

Pinch of cinnamon – optional

Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 180C. Add oats, chia seeds, quinoa, almonds, coconut, hazelnuts, honey, and salt to a large mixing bowl – stir to combine. In a small saucepan, add coconut oil and honey, melt over medium heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently until the two are totally combined. Pour the mixture over the dry ingredients and stir to combine until all oats and nuts are thoroughly coated. Place on a large baking sheet and spread out evenly. Bake for 20-25 minutes stirring every 5 minutes or so until your granola is dark brown, do not let it burn! Stir in the dried cranberries after about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and stir/toss the granola all allow to cool. Serve with yogurt and fruit of choice.

