This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A homemade granola recipe guaranteed to kick start your day

Healthy and hearty.

By Food Flicker Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 8:30 AM
23 minutes ago 285 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4062017
Image: FoodFlicker
Image: FoodFlicker

HIS NUTTY QUINOA granola is a great way to kick off your day.

Quinoa and buckwheat Granola (6) Source: Food Flicker

It contains a combination of healthy fats, slow digesting carbohydrate and high fibre content will keep you full throughout the morning.

This recipe can be used by athletes on training days or anyone who has an active day ahead of them and needs a filling and nutritious breakfast.

Great for:

  • Training days
  • Slow release energy from wholegrains
  • Helping to meet your protein needs
  • High in fibre and healthy fats

Ingredients:

  • 100g jumbo oats
  • 50g red or white quinoa
  • 2 Tbsp. buckwheat, optional
  • 100g whole almonds, chopped
  • 30g flaked almonds
  • 3 Tbsp. hazelnuts
  • 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
  • 2 Tbsp. dried cranberries
  • 2 Tbsp. coconut oil
  • 2 Tbsp. desiccated coconut
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • Pinch of cinnamon – optional

Quinoa and buckwheat Granola (2) Source: Food Flicker

Preparation:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 180C.
  2. Add oats, chia seeds, quinoa, almonds, coconut, hazelnuts, honey, and salt to a large mixing bowl – stir to combine.
  3. In a small saucepan, add coconut oil and honey, melt over medium heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently until the two are totally combined.
  4. Pour the mixture over the dry ingredients and stir to combine until all oats and nuts are thoroughly coated. Place on a large baking sheet and spread out evenly.
  5. Bake for 20-25 minutes stirring every 5 minutes or so until your granola is dark brown, do not let it burn! Stir in the dried cranberries after about 10 minutes.
  6. Remove from oven and stir/toss the granola all allow to cool.
  7. Serve with yogurt and fruit of choice.

For more information and recipe ideas visit foodflicker.com, or follow them on FacebookTwitter or Instagram

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Food Flicker

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
IRELAND
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
'I went up to Carbery after the game and said, 'I love your work''
HURLING
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
Galway survive Dublin comeback to maintain winning run on the way back to Leinster final
As It Happened: Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin - Saturday hurling match tracker
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie