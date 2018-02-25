  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tiger Woods shoots first sub-70 round since 2015 while McIlroy slides back to seven-over

Woods moved up the leaderboard on Saturday at the Honda Classic, thanks to his first round in the 60s since 2015.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 9:51 AM
4 hours ago 3,092 Views 4 Comments
The 42-year-old combined three birdies with two bogeys on Saturday.
Updated 11.00am

TIGER WOODS SHOT his first sub-70 round on the PGA Tour since 2015 to get back to even par in the Honda Classic on Saturday.

Playing in his third Tour event of the year, Woods had ground his way to three under at the Farmers Insurance Open, before missing the cut at the Genesis Open earlier this month.

Former world number one and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy carded a third-round 73 to be seven over and in a tie for 63rd.

Woods combined three birdies with two bogeys, including picking up the crucial shot at 18 thanks to a neat chip approach from off the green.

Despite taking a step in the right direction, Woods was disappointed he did not get more out of his round.

“Well, I think this is probably the highest score I could have shot today,” Woods said. “I really, really hit it good. I just didn’t get anything to go in there for most of the early part of the round.

“I gave myself plenty of looks. I just didn’t make anything and I finally made a nice par putt at 12 and made a nice one at 13. You know, somehow posted under par today and I’ve got a chance going into tomorrow.”

Woods is pleased with his development after last year undergoing his fourth back surgery since 2014.

“This is only my third tournament of the season. It’s not that many,” Woods said.

PGA: The Honda Classic - Second Round Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“What have I played, nine rounds of golf this year? That’s not a lot. I’ve been pretty patient with it.

“I’ve still got some work to do. But I’m very pleased at the way I’ve progressed, especially this week.

“I can’t be that annoyed because I played really well. I wish I’d made a few more putts. I hit good putts. I just didn’t get anything going on that front nine but I was hanging in there. I was grinding.

“I feel very good. I’m excited. I’ve got a shot going into tomorrow. My job is to go out and post a number. I’ll be far enough ahead, as I said earlier, that these guys will still have three or four holes to go when I’m done and hopefully I’ll be hopefully my number will be good enough.”

Tied 11th, Woods is seven shots off the leading pace of Luke List, who shot a four-under 66 to hit the front.

Justin Thomas (65) and Tommy Fleetwood (67) are among the big names in touching distance.

Thomas is a shot further back in a tie for second with Webb Simpson (66), while Fleetwood and Jamie Lovemark (68) are at five under.

Meanwhile Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry lag behind in 73rd and 83rd spot, the latter hitting a third round of 75 on Saturday meaning he currently sits three off the pace.

