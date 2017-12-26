  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
3 big races to watch on Day 2 of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival

It’s an exciting line-up, as the big hallmark event in the Irish racing calendar kicks back into gear on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 8:00 PM
10 hours ago 2,319 Views No Comments
Horses on the gallops Horses on the gallops at the Launch of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

1.15pm – Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase

PADDY POWER DAY takes centre stage on Wednesday at Leopardstown and Willie Mullins’ ‘Min’ (1/3) is likely to beat all comers at the Paddy’s Rewards Club chase after a decent show at Gowran Park, with Altior the only other horse to beat ‘Min’ in the UK or Ireland this year.

1.50pm – Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle

The 1.50 Future Champions Novice Hurdle could see Gordan Elliot’s Mengli Khan (6/5) improve even further on Wednesday after winning the Grade 1 Royal Bond at Fairyhouse a few weeks ago. However he will face competition from ‘REAL STEEL’ (7/4), who won on his debut for Mullins in Thurles a month ago.

3.00pm – Paddy Power Chase

Forever Gold (33/1) finished second at Fairyhouse behind Presenting Percy and will be one to keep a keen eye on alongside JP McManus-owned Squouateur (4/1) — chosen instead of more established horses for Wednesday’s Paddy Power Chase — who finished in sixth place at the start of the month.

However POLIDAM (11/2) remains one to beat following a display which saw him beat Acapella Bourgeios in Navan for Wednesday’s finale.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

The42 Team

