3 big races to watch on Day 2 of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival

Horses on the gallops at the Launch of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

1.15pm – Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase

PADDY POWER DAY takes centre stage on Wednesday at Leopardstown and Willie Mullins’ ‘Min’ (1/3) is likely to beat all comers at the Paddy’s Rewards Club chase after a decent show at Gowran Park, with Altior the only other horse to beat ‘Min’ in the UK or Ireland this year.

1.50pm – Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle

The 1.50 Future Champions Novice Hurdle could see Gordan Elliot’s Mengli Khan (6/5) improve even further on Wednesday after winning the Grade 1 Royal Bond at Fairyhouse a few weeks ago. However he will face competition from ‘REAL STEEL’ (7/4), who won on his debut for Mullins in Thurles a month ago.

3.00pm – Paddy Power Chase

Forever Gold (33/1) finished second at Fairyhouse behind Presenting Percy and will be one to keep a keen eye on alongside JP McManus-owned Squouateur (4/1) — chosen instead of more established horses for Wednesday’s Paddy Power Chase — who finished in sixth place at the start of the month.

However POLIDAM (11/2) remains one to beat following a display which saw him beat Acapella Bourgeios in Navan for Wednesday’s finale.

