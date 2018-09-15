This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roaring Lion outclasses Saxon as rivals go head-to-head at Champions Stakes in Leopardstown

John Gosden and Oisin Murphy led Roaring Lion to first place on Saturday following a tense battle.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 8:23 PM
55 minutes ago 797 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4238193
Oisin Murphy on Roaring Lion celebrates at Leopardstown.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Oisin Murphy on Roaring Lion celebrates at Leopardstown.
Oisin Murphy on Roaring Lion celebrates at Leopardstown.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ROARING LION PIPPED rival Saxon Warrior to first place at the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday evening.

Just like the Coral-Eclipse in Sandown two months ago, Saxon Warrior came out on top as the duo dramatically clashed in the final furlong.

The pair battled throughout a fraught affair, with Roaring Lion edging ahead in the final stretch.

“The race changed complexion about three times. Saxon Warrior got a great ride from Ryan [Moore] and he got first run,” jockey Oisin Murphy told RTÉ Sport afterwards.

“It was very tactical and John [Gosden] and I thought it might turn out that way.

“I just wanted to get into a nice rhythm, get him balanced and then see which was the better horse. I had to get him into top gear and he’s come home really well.

“I don’t have much experience around Leopardstown and I’m learning on the job, but I had the right horse.

“It means the world to me. It’s one of my best days for sure and one I’ll not forget for a long time. It’s surreal.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Kew Gardens came out on top in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster, giving Aiden O’Brien a sixth success after holding off the challenge of favourite Lah Ti Dar.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ireland's Conor Hourihane scores a brilliant last-gasp free kick to get Aston Villa out of jail
    Ireland's Conor Hourihane scores a brilliant last-gasp free kick to get Aston Villa out of jail
    'It was a penalty' - Pochettino bemoans no-call in Liverpool loss
    Xhaka stunner helps Emery's Gunners to third straight win
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    10-man Man United end Watford's 100% record
    10-man Man United end Watford's 100% record
    Sane, Sterling and the Silvas sparkle as City make light work of Fulham
    As it happened: Watford vs Man United, Premier League
    BOXING
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    'I loved drinking': Spike a better fighter and father after winning battle with booze

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie