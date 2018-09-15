Roaring Lion outclasses Saxon as rivals go head-to-head at Champions Stakes in Leopardstown

ROARING LION PIPPED rival Saxon Warrior to first place at the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday evening.

Just like the Coral-Eclipse in Sandown two months ago, Saxon Warrior came out on top as the duo dramatically clashed in the final furlong.

The pair battled throughout a fraught affair, with Roaring Lion edging ahead in the final stretch.

“The race changed complexion about three times. Saxon Warrior got a great ride from Ryan [Moore] and he got first run,” jockey Oisin Murphy told RTÉ Sport afterwards.

“It was very tactical and John [Gosden] and I thought it might turn out that way.

Roaring Lion produces a brilliant run to beat Saxon Warrior late on in the QIPCO Champion Stakes pic.twitter.com/klAwlviP6a — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) September 15, 2018

“I just wanted to get into a nice rhythm, get him balanced and then see which was the better horse. I had to get him into top gear and he’s come home really well.

“I don’t have much experience around Leopardstown and I’m learning on the job, but I had the right horse.

“It means the world to me. It’s one of my best days for sure and one I’ll not forget for a long time. It’s surreal.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Kew Gardens came out on top in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster, giving Aiden O’Brien a sixth success after holding off the challenge of favourite Lah Ti Dar.

