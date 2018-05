Liverpool previously beat Real Madrid in the 1981 European Cup final. What was the final score? 1-0 2-1

3-1 5-4 on penalties

Which of these Irish players did not feature for Liverpool in the 1984 European Cup final? Ronnie Whelan Jim Beglin

Michael Robinson Mark Lawrenson

Which of these players didn't score for Liverpool in the penalty shootout of the 2005 Champions League final? Dietmar Hamann Vladimír Šmicer

Steven Gerrard Djibril Cissé

How many European Cups did Graeme Souness win at Liverpool? 1 2

3 4

Who scored the only goal when Liverpool beat Club Brugge 1-0 in the 1978 final? Kenny Dalglish Phil Neal

Terry McDermott Alan Kennedy

Which of these players missed a penalty in the shootout in the 1984 final? Sammy Lee Craig Johnston

Ian Rush Steve Nicol

Liverpool beat Milan in the 2005 final but who did they overcome in the semis of that year's competition? Barcelona Juventus

Chelsea Bayer Leverkusen

Who was Liverpool's manager when they triumphed in 1984? Bill Shankly Bob Paisley

Joe Fagan Kenny Dalglish

Which of these players did not feature in the 1977 final? Steve Heighway Tommy Smith

David Fairclough Emlyn Hughes