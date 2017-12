Which Irish fighter retired in January after an 'abnormality' was revealed from a brain scan? INPHO Neil Seery Cathal Pendred

Aisling Daly Paddy Holohan

What was the outcome when UFC veterans Norman Parke and Paul Redmond squared off in the main event of BAMMA 28 in Belfast? INPHO Parke won by decision Redmond won by knockout

Redmond won by submission Parke won by submission

Why was the interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 cancelled at short notice? John Locher Ferguson picked up an injury a few days before the fight Nurmagomedov was hospitalised during his weight cut

The referee took ill before the fight and no replacement was available The octagon was waterlogged

Karl Moore won the light-heavyweight title at Cage Warriors 81 in Dublin, but who was the last man to hold it? INPHO Conor McGregor Michael Bisping

Dan Hardy Chris Fields

Who was the only Irish fighter to win a UFC bout in 2017? PA Images Neil Seery Conor McGregor

Charlie Ward Joseph Duffy

Jimi Manuwa claimed to be in talks to fight which boxer? PA Images Anthony Joshua Deontay Wilder

David Haye Dereck Chisora

Artem Lobov headlined a UFC Fight Night card against Cub Swanson. In which US city did it take place? INPHO Las Vegas Nashville

Dallas New York

What did Alexander Gustafsson do in the octagon after beating Glover Teixeira? PA Images Challenged Joe Rogan to an arm wrestle Punched the referee

Proposed to his girlfriend The macarena

Rory MacDonald made a successful debut for Bellator by overcoming which fighter? PA Images Benson Henderson Douglas Lima

Paul Daley Andrey Koreshkov

Which UFC champion complained of being the victim of 'mistreatment and bullying' from the organisation? PA Images Demetrious Johnson Conor McGregor

Amanda Nunes Tyron Woodley

What was controversial about Gunnar Nelson's defeat to Santiago Ponzinibbio? PA Images His opponent missed weight His vision was impaired by illegal eye pokes

He was hit with an illegal groin shot Ponzinibbio hit him with a steel chair when the referee wasn't looking

After he hung up his gloves, which man did Conor McGregor describe as 'one of the best fighters to ever come out of Ireland'? INPHO Tom Egan Paddy Holohan

Cathal Pendred Neil Seery

Which UFC champion was stripped of their belt as a result of a doping violation? INPHO Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Jon Jones

Georges St-Pierre Cody Garbrandt

How many fights in a row has Max Holloway now won? PA Images 11 12

13 14