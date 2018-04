Marseille won the inaugural 1992-93 Champions League. Which team did they beat in the first round of the competition that year. Shelbourne Glentoran

Linfield Cork City

Ajax won the 1994-95 competition. Which of these players did not start in the final? Patrick Kluivert Jari Litmanen

Finidi George Danny Blind

Man United won the trophy in 1999, but who scored the goal to put Bayern ahead? Carsten Jancker Mario Basler

Stefan Effenberg Thomas Linke

Which of these teams did Porto not beat on their way to a 2004 triumph? Monaco Lyon

Partizan Real Madrid

Who missed Chelsea's final penalty in 2008 to ensure Man United were crowned champions? Didier Drogba John Terry

Nicolas Anelka Salomon Kalou

Which of these players didn't score for Real Madrid in last year's final? Karim Benzema Cristiano Ronaldo

Marco Asensio Casemiro

Liverpool prevailed in 2005. Including before it was known as the Champions League, how many times have they lifted the trophy in total? Four Five

Six Seven

Chelsea won the trophy in 2012, but which city hosted the final? Barcelona Milan

Munich Cardiff

Which of these teams has never won the Champions League? Valencia Borussia Dortmund

Milan Juventus