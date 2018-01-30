7:06PM

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield from the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Reds have not suffered back-to-back league defeats under Jurgen Klopp but after last week’s loss at Swansea — not to mention their FA Cup exit at the hands over West Brom over the weekend — the visitors need a big performance and result this evening.

Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll bring you all the build-up between now and then, including the all-important team news. Stick with us!