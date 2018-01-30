  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 30 January, 2018
27,066 Views 50 Comments
Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield from the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Reds have not suffered back-to-back league defeats under Jurgen Klopp but after last week’s loss at Swansea — not to mention their FA Cup exit at the hands over West Brom over the weekend — the visitors need a big performance and result this evening.

Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll bring you all the build-up between now and then, including the all-important team news. Stick with us!

TEAM NEWS: As for Huddersfield, manager Dave Wagner has made four changes from the team which lost to Sunderland last time out, with defenderÂ Terence Kongolo handed a first Premier League start.Â Tom Ince drops to the bench against his former club.

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to BT Sport ahead of kick off, with VAR issues discussed again.

There are three top-flight games this evening, with Swansea hosting Arsenal and West Ham facing Crystal Palace in a London derby. We’ll keep you up-to-date with any of goals from those games as we go here.

  • Swansea v Arsenal (7.45pm)
  • West Ham v Crystal Palace (7.45pm)
  • Huddersfield Town v Liverpool (8pm)

Not long until kick off now. Here’s a quick reminder of tonight’s team.

Huddersfield: Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Kongolo, Schindler, Jorgensen, Lowe, Mooy, Hogg, Billing, Mounie, Depoitre.

Subs: Smith, Coleman, van La Parra, Pritchard, Ince, Quaner, Hefele.

Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Ings, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold.

Now that you’ve seen the line-ups, which way do you think this one is going to go?


Poll Results:





The teams are out at the John Smith’s Stadium, where the atmosphere is electric as you can imagine. We’re just about set.

KICK OFF: The visitors get us underway, as they play from left to right as we look in this first half. The place is bouncing.

1Mins

1 min – Liverpool enjoying some early possession here as they look to test Huddersfield’s porous rearguard, with the hosts starting much like Swansea did last Monday when they frustrated Klopp’s side.

4Mins

3 mins – Firmino has a snapshot from distance after nice inter-play between the Brazilian and Mane, but it’s easy for Huddersfield ‘keeperÂ Jonas Loessl.

5Mins

4 mins – Huddersfield struggling to retain possession in these early exchanges with Liverpool applying a high press game. Dave Wanger’s side haven’t won in the Premier League since mid-December, a run of form which has seen them fall to within two points of the drop zone.

8Mins

6 mins – As soon as Liverpool are on the ball, Huddersfield instantly drop into their rigid defensive structure and will look to hit the visitors on the break. Patience will be the name of the game for the Reds this evening.

11Mins

There’s been a goal at the London Stadium, where Crystal Palace have taken an early lead courtesy of Christian Benteke’s header after good work from Andros Townsend.

12Mins

11 mins – Not a lot to report from this match so far. Liverpool are enjoying all the possession but haven’t been able to do much with it yet, as Huddersfield get numbers behind the ball and look to nullify the threat of Firmino, Salah and Mane.

15Mins

15 mins – That’s much better from Huddersfield, who look to go wide and pick out their big men in the middle.Â Florent Hadergjonaj does well to skip down the right and whip in a dangerous cross but Lovren is well positioned to head clear.

17Mins

16 mins — Chance! Huddersfield have come alive and are causing Liverpool problems. Chris Loewe bombs down the wing this time and his low cross finds its way toÂ Laurent Depoitre, who forces Karius into a smart stop from 15 yards.

20Mins

19 mins – Worrying signs for Liverpool withÂ Dejan Lovren and Loris Karius not looking particular solid together as Huddersfield continue to launch it forward towardsÂ Steve Mounie and Depoitre.

21Mins

Arsenal’s lead didn’t last long, however, asÂ Sam Clucas has just equalised for Swansea. It’s now 1-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

24Mins

23 mins – Emre Can tries his luck from range with a curling effort, which just bounces in front of the ‘keeper and makes it slightly awkward forÂ Jonas Loessl, who parries it wide.

Flag 26Mins

26 mins — GOAL! Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool (Emre Can)

Moments after being denied by the ‘keeper, there was no stopping this Emre Can thunderbolt. Roberston’s cross is headed away and it falls perfectly for the midfielder, who fires it low, via a slight deflection off Philip Billing, past Loessl.

29Mins

29 mins – It’ll be interesting to see what Huddersfield do now having gone behind. Liverpool have had plenty of the ball but now the hosts will have to come out of their shell and make a game of this.

33Mins

ACTION SHOT: Jurgen Klopp has watched his side dominate possession and take a deserved lead through Emre Can.

Huddersfield v Liverpool - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium Source: Martin Rickett

35Mins

34 mins – Since going behind, Huddersfield have dropped even deeper and are now just allowing Liverpool to have the ball. It’s all one-way traffic.

37Mins

36 mins –Â Very disappointing showing from Huddersfield so far, with the hosts offering very little. It has been a stroll in this first period for Liverpool and they’re looking increasingly dangerous going forward.

39Mins

38 mins — You feel Huddersfield’s best opportunity to expose Liverpool’s vulnerabilityÂ will be from set-pieces, and they have prime attacking position here after Mane committed the foul.

40Mins

39 mins — Close!Â Chris Loewe stands over the free-kick and attempts to whip it around the wall but it sails just wide, although Karius had it covered.

Flag 46Mins

45 mins — GOAL! Huddersfield 0-2 Liverpool (Firmino)

Liverpool are coasting. Mane releases Firmino down the left and as the Brazilian dummies to cross, he slots it in past the ‘keeper at the near post. That’s goal number 19 this season for the forward.

Flag 45Mins

HALF TIME: Huddersfield 0-2 Liverpool

And that’s it for the first half. Klopp’s men are firmly in control with Huddersfield offering absolutely nothing. A walk in the park so far for Liverpool.

46Mins

KICK OFF: We’re back underway at the John Smith’s Stadium. No changers from either side.

51Mins

50 mins – Huddersfield have showed no signs of intent and the game is following the same pattern in this second half. Liverpool probing for a third.

51Mins

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has just come on for his Arsenal debut, but at the other end Petr Cech has just gifted Jordan Ayew a second Swansea goal and the hosts lead in that one.

54Mins

52 mins – Frustration growing around the John Smith’s Stadium as the home side continue to sit deep, which is just giving Liverpool a free ride. There’s no tempo or intensity from Huddersfield and a few groans can be heard when an aimless ball forward trickles through to Karius.

55Mins

54 mins — Chance! Can looks forward for Mane and picks him out with a pin-point cross, but the Senegal international doesn’t get enough purchase or direction on his header to beat the ‘keeper.

65Mins

64 mins – Dave Wanger has made his first change in the hope it will make some difference to the complexion of this game. Colin Quaner has replaced Mounie up top.

67Mins

67 mins – Not a lot happening. Liverpool will have had tougher training sessions than this.

68Mins

68 mins — Chance! Can once again picks Mane out with a carbon copy of the move earlier in the half and this time the striker’s diving head goes wide.

70Mins

ACTION SHOT:Â Andrew Robertson and Huddersfield’s Florent Hadergjonaj compete for the ball.

Huddersfield v Liverpool - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium Source: Martin Rickett

73Mins

71 mins — Penalty? Huge appeals from Huddersfield after a coming together between Robertson and Collin Quaner in the box, but the striker went down far too easily.

73Mins

Things have gone from bad to worse for Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium, where Swansea — the Premier League’s bottom club — now lead 3-1. Clucas has his second.

77Mins

77 mins — Penalty! Emre Can has been superb all evening and he’s taken down in the box with Salah stepping up to take the spot kick.

Flag 78Mins

78 minsÂ  — GOAL! Huddersfield 0-3 Liverpool (Salah)

And that’s goal number 26 for Mo Salah as he converts from the spot.

80Mins
83Mins

79 mins – Huddersfield make their final two changes with Tom Ince on forÂ Chris Loewe andÂ Rajiv van La Parra replacing Aaron Mooy.

87Mins

83 mins – Time for Liverpool to make a couple of changes asÂ Georginio Wijnaldum replaces Jordan Henderson andÂ Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes on for Mohamed Salah.

88Mins

It’s full time in the night’s other games with Arsenal suffering a damaging defeat to Swansea and the London derby ending 1-1.

  • West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace
  • Swansea 3-1 Arsenal
89Mins

87 mins – Rare sight of goal for Huddersfield but Ince fails to hit the target and that just about sums up Huddersfield’s night.

91Mins

89 mins – Final change for the visitors asÂ Dominic Solanke is introduced with Roberto Firmino making way.

92Mins

90 mins – Into injury time now.

Well, that was a stroll in the park for Klopp’s side. Emre Can and Roberto Firmino set the Reds on their way before a late Mo Salah rounded the scoring off to secure a much-needed three points.

We’ll have a report and reaction to come, but until next time, goodbye!

