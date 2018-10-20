This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 October, 2018
6,969 Views 5 Comments
17Mins

17 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool

Shaqiri gets on the end of a ball into the Huddersfield area but his powerful shot is blocked away.

He’s getting on a good bit of ball in these early stages.

14Mins

13 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool

Nice crossfield ball from Billing to switch up Huddersfield’s play. He comes up to take a throw-in and wins a corner for his side. 

10Mins

9 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool

Shaqiri trips to dink the ball in to both Salah and Milner a few moments later but nothing comes from it.

At the other end, Virgil van Dijk under a bit of pressure with his backpass and Depoitre charges down to block the clearance over the endline. 

6Mins

6 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool

Encouraging attack from Huddersfield as they bring the ball down along the wing before it’s whipped across to Philip Billing along in the box.

But the Liverpool defence deal with the situation and clear the danger.

3Mins

3 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool

Sturridge tries to link up with Salah to create an early chance but there’s too much weight on the pass. 

1Mins

Liverpool get us started at the John Smith’s stadium.

And we’re underway!

The teams are coming out onto the pitch now! It’s nearly showtime. 

Mohamed Salah has failed to score in his last seven away games for Liverpool in all competitions.

Will that change today? Vote below.


Poll Results:




We’re under 30 minutes away from kick-off.

Just to bring you up to speed on the results of the 3pm games:

Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton
Cardiff City 4-2 Fulham
Man City 5-0 Burnley
Newcastle 0-1 Brighton
West Ham 0-1 Tottenham
Wolves 0-2 Watford

If those tweets aren’t loading for you, here are the teams again:

Huddersfield XI: Lössl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Durm; Mooy, Billing, Hogg, Löwe; Pritchard; Depoitre.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Lallana, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri.

Hello and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of this Premier League tie between Huddersfield Town and Liverpool, kicking off at 5.30pm.

Jurgen Klopp’s side come to John Smith’s stadium looking to maintain their unbeaten run this season in the Premier League.

However, they are without a win in their last four matches in all competitions and will be looking to come away with the spoils this evening.

Huddersfield got a point in their last outing but are still searching for a first league win this season.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the coming minutes as we edge closer to kick-off so do stay with us.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

