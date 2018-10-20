Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to John Smith’s stadium for the evening kick-off.
17 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool
Shaqiri gets on the end of a ball into the Huddersfield area but his powerful shot is blocked away.
He’s getting on a good bit of ball in these early stages.
13 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool
Nice crossfield ball from Billing to switch up Huddersfield’s play. He comes up to take a throw-in and wins a corner for his side.
9 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool
Shaqiri trips to dink the ball in to both Salah and Milner a few moments later but nothing comes from it.
At the other end, Virgil van Dijk under a bit of pressure with his backpass and Depoitre charges down to block the clearance over the endline.
6 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool
Encouraging attack from Huddersfield as they bring the ball down along the wing before it’s whipped across to Philip Billing along in the box.
But the Liverpool defence deal with the situation and clear the danger.
3 mins: Huddersfield 0-0 Liverpool
Sturridge tries to link up with Salah to create an early chance but there’s too much weight on the pass.
Liverpool get us started at the John Smith’s stadium.
And we’re underway!
The teams are coming out onto the pitch now! It’s nearly showtime.
Mohamed Salah has failed to score in his last seven away games for Liverpool in all competitions.
Calm before the storm at #HUDLIV. pic.twitter.com/H8Xa4dXzbA— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2018
We’re under 30 minutes away from kick-off.
Just to bring you up to speed on the results of the 3pm games:
Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton
Cardiff City 4-2 Fulham
Man City 5-0 Burnley
Newcastle 0-1 Brighton
West Ham 0-1 Tottenham
Wolves 0-2 Watford
If those tweets aren’t loading for you, here are the teams again:
Huddersfield XI: Lössl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Durm; Mooy, Billing, Hogg, Löwe; Pritchard; Depoitre.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Lallana, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri.
And here is how Huddersfield will be lining up:
TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK: #htafc Head Coach David Wagner has made one change to the starting XI for today’s @premierleague game against @LFC; 5.30pm kick-off at the @johnsmithstadia.— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) October 20, 2018
➡️ @FloHadergjonaj
⬅️ @vanlaparra17 #HUDLIV (AT) pic.twitter.com/vAvMNpzjzN
Liverpool’s Starting XI:
#HUDLIV team news 👇— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2018
Three changes; Shaqiri, Lallana and Sturridge replace Mane, Wijnaldum and Firmino...https://t.co/Spe6UCymUN
Hello and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of this Premier League tie between Huddersfield Town and Liverpool, kicking off at 5.30pm.
Jurgen Klopp’s side come to John Smith’s stadium looking to maintain their unbeaten run this season in the Premier League.
However, they are without a win in their last four matches in all competitions and will be looking to come away with the spoils this evening.
Huddersfield got a point in their last outing but are still searching for a first league win this season.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the coming minutes as we edge closer to kick-off so do stay with us.
