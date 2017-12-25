  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Do you agree with The42's Hurling 2017 Team of the Year?

Choosing players not alone on the summer’s senior championship but also factoring in minor, U21, league and club action.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 25 Dec 2017, 10:00 PM
7 hours ago 7,729 Views 21 Comments
THE 2017 HURLING campaign is official over, but before we look ahead to 2018 itâ€™s time to pick a team of the best players who starred in 2017.

The42â€²sÂ annual Hurling Team of the Year is here once again â€“ choosing players not alone on the summerâ€™s senior championshipÂ but also factoring in minor,Â U21, league and club action.

Managers these days often talk about it being a 21-man game, so weâ€™ve included six subs as well as our starting 15.

Do you agree with our Hurling Team of the Year? Let us know who youâ€™d have selected in the comments section.

  • 1. Stephen O'Keeffe (Ballygunner, Waterford)

    It was a productive year for O'Keeffe who won his first All-Star and appeared in his maiden All-Ireland final in September. The Deise stopper also lifted the Waterford SHC title with Ballygunner.Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

  • 2. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh, Galway)

    Another first-time All-Star winner in 2017, Mannion was a colossus in defence for the Tribesmen who swept all before them. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

  • 3. DaithÃ­ Burke (Turloughmore, Galway)

    One of three Galway defenders to make this team, Burke confirmed his status as the best full-back in the country with another outstanding summer.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • 4. Noel Connors (Passage, Waterford)

    A three-time All-Star at just 27, Connors was consistent for Waterford all year and gave a huge display in the final to quieten Conor Whelan.Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • 5. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary)

    Maher was extremely impressive for both club and county this year, winning another Tipperary SHC crown with Thurles Sarsfields while he was a rock at wing-back as the Premier were pipped by Galway in the last four.Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

  • 6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree, Galway)

    The year he came of age in a Galway shirt. It was fitting that McInerney dominated at 6 in the year Galway hurling lost a legendary centre-back in Tony Keady.Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney, Cork)

    Coleman's rise to prominence was one of the hurling stories of the year. He helped Cork to the Munster U21 final, but he really shone for the seniors in their provincial title-winning campaign.Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

  • 8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater, UCC, Waterford)

    Unlucky not to win Hurler of the Year, Barron enjoyed a career-best campaign for the Deise. His jinking runs from midfield lit up the championship.Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • 9. David Burke (Turloughmore, Galway)

    Now a four-time All-Star, Burke finally added a Celtic Cross to his collection. His relationship with Joe Canning in the middle third was central to Galway finally getting over the line.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • 10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle, Waterford)

    Moran flitted between midfield and the half-forward line, dominating wherever he went. Scored vital goals in the All-Ireland semi-final and final.Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

  • 11. Joe Canning (Portumna, Galway)

    Canning landed the big one in September, as well as winning a Leinster title, a Division 1 league medal, his fourth All-Star and the Hurler of the Year gong. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

  • 12. Michael â€˜Brickâ€™ Walsh (Stradbally, Waterford)

    'Brick' raged against the dying of the light for Waterford during the year with a string of performances that defied his age.Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • 13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara, Galway)

    Whelan took his performances to another level in 2017 and only a quiet All-Ireland final display cost him the Hurler of the Year award. His work-rate, directness and aggression set him apart as the outstanding corner-forward in Ireland.Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • 14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas', Galway)

    Cooney was another Tribe attacker who took the burden of scoring off Canning. He hit 0-8 from play in the Leinster final and added another 0-5 as Galway lifted Liam.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • 15. Con O'Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin)

    Earlier this month Tommy Walsh rated him as the best hurler in Ireland right now, even though he hasn't pucked a ball at county level. O'Callaghan has been so dominant for Cuala in the spring and winter this year, he walks into this team.Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • 16. Anthony Nash (Kanturk, Cork)

    Nash won a Munster crown with Cork, while also toasting county and provincial intermediate success with Kanturk.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • 17. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick U21s)

    Lynch enjoyed an incredible year. He led the Limerick U21s to Munster and All-Ireland glory, while his club Na Piarsaigh won county and provincial honours.Source: James Crombie/INPHO

  • 18. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, Cork)

    Horgan passed Christy Ring to become Cork's all-time leading championship scorer, while he won a Munster medal with the Rebels and finished the season with 0-39 in four games. He also won his second All-Star. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • 19. Diarmuid O'Keeffe (St Anne, Wexford)

    O'Keeffe scored at least a point from play in every league or championship game he played for the Yellowbellies in 2017. An incredible record for a wing-back who enjoyed his role under Davy Fitzgerald.Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

  • 20. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, Wexford)

    Chin made a few monstrous displays during the Leinster championship that were long forgotten by the time the All-Stars were being dished out, but he deserves the nod here. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • 21. Brian Turnbull (Douglas, Cork minors)

    The minor Hurler of the Year, Turnbull will be starring on the senior stage before long. Cork lost to Galway in the final but the Douglas youngster finished the season as top-scorer with 1-51 to his name in just six games.Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

â€˜Iâ€™m aware that sheâ€™s not there. Itâ€™s just the habit of after games I have to ring my Mamâ€™

Brewing up a storm â€“ 12 GAA controversies that hit the headlines in 2017

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

