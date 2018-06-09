This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 June, 2018
20,480 Views 5 Comments
28 mins: Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 1-10

GOAL!!!

What a score from Paul Morris. He smashed the ball on the volley to put it into the net and they are now eight points in front of the home side.

Wexford have hit 1-6 without reply.

25 mins: Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-10

Wexford starting to dominate now. Lee Chin points from midfield as Kilkenny followed by a Rory O’Connor score.

Kilkenny haven’t scored since the 11th minute and they need to get on the scoreboard to settle themselves.

21 mins: Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-8

Rory O’Connor extends Wexford’s advantage again.

Enda Morrissey and Cillian Buckley with Lee Chin and Rory O Connor Source: James Crombie/INPHO

18 mins: Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-5

Meanwhile in Pearse Stadium, Galway open up a four-point lead. Jason Flynn is fouled and pops over the resultant free for the latest score.

18 mins: Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-7

Diarmuid O’Keefe and Lee Chin pop over scores to push Wexford into a two-point lead.

The O’Keefe score was a long-range effort while Chin hit a point after an interception to win back possession.

17 mins: Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-5

Conor McDonald levels proceedings in Nowlan Park with a free following a foul on Damien Reck.

11 mins: Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-4

Conor McDonald and Paul Morris have both been on target for Wexford, while Walter Walsh, James Maher and goalkeeper Eoin Murphy have all scored for Kilkenny.

11 mins: Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-4

Both sides evenly matched in the opening stages. TJ Reid the latest to get on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, both sides named a few changes before throw-in. Conor Firman and David Dunne in for Simon Donohoe and Jack O’Connor on the Wexford team.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny bring in Conor O’Shea, Bill Sheehan, Colin Fennelly and Richie Hogan to their starting team. It’s Richie Hogan’s first game since playing against Waterford in the qualifiers last year.

4 mins: Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-2

 Galway head into an early lead at home against Dublin with Conor Whelan and Seán Loftus both getting on the scoreboard. Rian McBride and Paul Ryan have both been on target for Dublin.

4 mins: Wexford 0-1 Kilkenny 0-1

We’re underway in Nowlan Park with both sides trading scores. Rory O’Connor gets Wexford off the mark first followed by a TJ Reid free for Kilkenny.

Dublin Starting Team:

Wexford XV:

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Simon Donohue (Shelmaliers)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)
7. Diarmuid O’Keefe (St Anne’s)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The-Ballagh)

10. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
11. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)
12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)
15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

Kilkenny XV versus Wexford:

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
6. Cillian Buckley (captain) (Dicksboro)
7. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

13. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

Substitutes: 16. Darren Brennan, 17. Joey Holden, 18. Conor O’Shea, 19. Jason Cleere, 20. Conor Browne, 21. Ger Aylward, 22. Colin Fennelly, 23. Pat Lyng, 24. Richie Leahy, 25. Richie Hogan, 26. Bill Sheehan

Hello and welcome along to The42‘s coverage of this evening’s Leinster SHC action.

All eyes will be on Nowlan Park as Kilkenny and Wexford are effectively batting it out for a place in the Leinster final against reigning champions Galway.

Galway of course are also in action this evening against Dublin. The result of this game is won’t have much bearing on the competition however, as Galway are already through to the decider, while Dublin will finish fourth in the table after their win over Offaly.

We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes but do get in touch by posting in the comment section below, send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell, who will be guiding you through the coverage.

