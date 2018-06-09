17 mins ago

11 mins: Kilkenny 0-5 Wexford 0-4

Both sides evenly matched in the opening stages. TJ Reid the latest to get on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, both sides named a few changes before throw-in. Conor Firman and David Dunne in for Simon Donohoe and Jack O’Connor on the Wexford team.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny bring in Conor O’Shea, Bill Sheehan, Colin Fennelly and Richie Hogan to their starting team. It’s Richie Hogan’s first game since playing against Waterford in the qualifiers last year.