This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

11,031 Views 7 Comments
Share

GOOD AFTERNOON AND welcome to The42â€²s live coverage of todayâ€™s Munster and Leinster hurling action.

Weâ€™ll be bringing you updates from Semple Stadium as Tipp host Cork (2pm), before keeping you up to speed with the goings on in both Ennis and Salthill as Clare welcome Waterford to Cusack Park (3:30pm) and Kilkenny visit All-Ireland champions Galway (4pm).

Weâ€™ll have team news from Thurles shortly.

Cork 1-15 Tipp 1-6

37 - Horgan drills home a free from near halfway and Cork’s lead is back up to nine.

Cork 1-14 Tipp 1-6

34 – Seamus Callanan grabs his first after a Cork slip-up in defence.

Cork 1-14 Tipp 1-5

33 - Jason Forde with a free, but Shane Kingston – who’s on fire – responds with a fine score for the Munster champions.

GOAL CORK! Cork 1-13 Tipp 1-4

30 – Shane Kingston fires one through the eye of a needle past Brian Hogan, and Cork lead by nine!

Cork 0-13 Tipp 1-4

28 - Bill Cooper launches one from halfway. Six without reply now for the Rebels, although just as I type that, Noel McGrath lobs over Tipp’s first point in nine minutes.

Cork 0-12 Tipp 1-3

27 - Daniel Kearney gets his third. Cork have 0-11 from play.

Cork 0-11 Tipp 1-3

23 - Shane Kingston doubles his own tally as he evades a jersey tug and fires over impressively. Pa Horgan adds another seconds later as he collects a diagonal ball and converts.

Cork 0-9 Tipp 1-3

21 - Ellis, Joyce, Cooper and Harnedy combine for a wonderful team score, converted by the Cork skipper.

Cork 0-8 Tipp 1-3

20 – Shane Kingston extends Cork’s lead with a superb score off his weaker side.

Cork 0-7 Tipp 1-3

19 - Bonner Maher with another fine score. After a slow start, Tipp are on it.

Cork 0-7 Tipp 1-2

17 - Noel McGrath adds another for Tipp.

Cork 0-7 Tipp 1-1

14 - Bonner Maher brings Cork’s lead back to three with a fine score.

GOAL TIPP! Cork 0-7 Tipp 1-0

14 - Jason Forde with a wonderful goal for the hosts!

Cork 0-7 Tipp 0-0

13 – Horgan had a poor miss from a free moments before, but registers over his right shoulder.

Cork 0-6 Tipp 0-0

10 - Pa Horgan adds a free from close range, and Daniel Kearney fires one over from the right flank after the subsequent puck-out.

Cork 0-4 Tipp 0-0

7 – Anthony Nash makes a tremendous save to protect Cork’s three-point advantage, diving to his right and batting away a shot by Bonner Maher. Cork go up the other end and that man again, the captain, Harnedy, adds another.

Cork 0-3 Tipp 0-0

4 - Harnedy again! Super start by Cork.

Cork 0-2 Tipp 0-0

3 - Seamus Harnedy doubles his and Cork’s tally as he cuts in and fires over off his left-hand side under no pressure.

Cork 0-1 Tipp 0-0

17 seconds in, Seamus Harnedy chips one over for the Rebels from close range after good work by the Cork forwards.

Team news

Changes to every line for Tipperary, but only one enforced switch for Cork in Thurles: Shane Kingston comes in for the injured Robbie O’Flynn.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Sean O’Brien (Newport)
3. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)
4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

16. Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
20. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)
21. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
22. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
23. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
24. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
26. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) ( Capt )
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
18. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
19. Darren Browne (Kanturk)
20. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)
21. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)
22. Jack O Connor (Sarsfields)
23. Rob O Shea (Carrigaline)
24. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)
25. Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk)
26. Conor O Sullivan (Sarsfields)

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'I lost Liverpool the game' â€“ Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'I lost Liverpool the game' â€“ Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'It was like wrestling' â€“ Klopp unhappy with Ramos challenge on Salah
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
LEINSTER
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
Masterful Sexton pulls the strings as Leinster learn how to do the double
'Seeing this guy lift the trophy is the thing that gives me most satisfaction'
LIVERPOOL
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
Wanted by Man United, Gareth Bale hints at move away from Real Madrid after 'best goal ever'
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Liverpool's flaws exposed and more Champions League final talking points
Bale brilliance the difference as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie