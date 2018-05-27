We’ll be bringing you live updates from all the day’s hurling action, starting with Tipp v Cork in Thurles.
GOOD AFTERNOON AND welcome to The42â€²s live coverage of todayâ€™s Munster and Leinster hurling action.
Weâ€™ll be bringing you updates from Semple Stadium as Tipp host Cork (2pm), before keeping you up to speed with the goings on in both Ennis and Salthill as Clare welcome Waterford to Cusack Park (3:30pm) and Kilkenny visit All-Ireland champions Galway (4pm).
Weâ€™ll have team news from Thurles shortly.
Cork 1-15 Tipp 1-6
37 - Horgan drills home a free from near halfway and Cork’s lead is back up to nine.
Cork 1-14 Tipp 1-6
34 – Seamus Callanan grabs his first after a Cork slip-up in defence.
Cork 1-14 Tipp 1-5
33 - Jason Forde with a free, but Shane Kingston – who’s on fire – responds with a fine score for the Munster champions.
GOAL CORK! Cork 1-13 Tipp 1-4
30 – Shane Kingston fires one through the eye of a needle past Brian Hogan, and Cork lead by nine!
Cork 0-13 Tipp 1-4
28 - Bill Cooper launches one from halfway. Six without reply now for the Rebels, although just as I type that, Noel McGrath lobs over Tipp’s first point in nine minutes.
Cork 0-12 Tipp 1-3
27 - Daniel Kearney gets his third. Cork have 0-11 from play.
Cork 0-11 Tipp 1-3
23 - Shane Kingston doubles his own tally as he evades a jersey tug and fires over impressively. Pa Horgan adds another seconds later as he collects a diagonal ball and converts.
Cork 0-9 Tipp 1-3
21 - Ellis, Joyce, Cooper and Harnedy combine for a wonderful team score, converted by the Cork skipper.
Cork 0-8 Tipp 1-3
20 – Shane Kingston extends Cork’s lead with a superb score off his weaker side.
Cork 0-7 Tipp 1-3
19 - Bonner Maher with another fine score. After a slow start, Tipp are on it.
Cork 0-7 Tipp 1-2
17 - Noel McGrath adds another for Tipp.
Cork 0-7 Tipp 1-1
14 - Bonner Maher brings Cork’s lead back to three with a fine score.
GOAL TIPP! Cork 0-7 Tipp 1-0
14 - Jason Forde with a wonderful goal for the hosts!
Cork 0-7 Tipp 0-0
13 – Horgan had a poor miss from a free moments before, but registers over his right shoulder.
Cork 0-6 Tipp 0-0
10 - Pa Horgan adds a free from close range, and Daniel Kearney fires one over from the right flank after the subsequent puck-out.
Cork 0-4 Tipp 0-0
7 – Anthony Nash makes a tremendous save to protect Cork’s three-point advantage, diving to his right and batting away a shot by Bonner Maher. Cork go up the other end and that man again, the captain, Harnedy, adds another.
Cork 0-3 Tipp 0-0
4 - Harnedy again! Super start by Cork.
Cork 0-2 Tipp 0-0
3 - Seamus Harnedy doubles his and Cork’s tally as he cuts in and fires over off his left-hand side under no pressure.
Cork 0-1 Tipp 0-0
17 seconds in, Seamus Harnedy chips one over for the Rebels from close range after good work by the Cork forwards.
Team news
Changes to every line for Tipperary, but only one enforced switch for Cork in Thurles: Shane Kingston comes in for the injured Robbie O’Flynn.
Tipperary
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Sean O’Brien (Newport)
3. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)
4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)
5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)
10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
13. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Subs
16. Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
20. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)
21. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
22. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
23. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
24. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
26. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) ( Capt )
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
Subs
16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
18. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
19. Darren Browne (Kanturk)
20. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)
21. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)
22. Jack O Connor (Sarsfields)
23. Rob O Shea (Carrigaline)
24. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)
25. Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk)
26. Conor O Sullivan (Sarsfields)
